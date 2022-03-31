Two Suffolk Store Clerks Charged During Code Compliance Inspection

Rollies Smoke Shop on Straight Path in Wyandanch. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two Long Island store clerks are facing charges after a Code Compliance Inspection conducted overnight.

Suffolk County Police First Precinct Crime Section officers and Community Support Unit officers, in conjunction with Town of Babylon Code Enforcement personnel, conducted the inspections in Wyandanch at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 at two stores:

Rollies Smoke Shop, located at 1525 Straight Path,

Alla Convenience Inc., located at 1308 Straight Path.

The clerk at Rollies Smoke Shop, Umair Azam, age 33, of Flushing, Queens, was charged with one count of sale of e-cigarettes to a person under 21 years old and one count of unlawfully dealing with a child, according to police.

The business was issued seven citations from the Town of Babylon Fire Marshal, one citation from the Town of Babylon Plumbing Inspector, and five other Town of Babylon code violation citations, police said.

The clerk at Alla Convenience Inc., Yousef Fadhel, age 34, of Lindenhurst, was charged with one count of sale of e-cigarettes to a person under 21 years old, according to police.

The business was issued two citations from the Town of Babylon Fire Marshal, one citation from the Town of Babylon Plumbing Inspector, and five other Town of Babylon code violation citations, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.