Today marks 27 years since Mexican-American icon Selena Quintanilla was killed.

The singer took the world by storm with her Tejano music with hits like "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" dominating the Billboard Latin music rankings.

Selena was fatally shot at just 23 years old by the president of her fan club.

Her family says a new album will be released this year featuring her digitally modified voice.