Lawmakers override governor’s veto of redistricting maps

Thirteen lawmakers in the New Hampshire House of Representatives recently proposed that the state “peaceably” declare “independence” and become “a sovereign nation,” reports the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. If it sounds like a joke, says AMAC, it’s not the first time that elected officials in a state have sought to secede from the Union. Other states in the recent past have sought secession and, according to the legal website, FindLaw, there is a procedure that might allow secession, pointing out that in 1868 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a state can secede. All a state has to do is get an okay from both houses of Congress and get their petition ratified by 75% of the nation’s legislatures. Lots of luck. As the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia aptly put it, “If there was any constitutional issue resolved by the Civil War, it is that there is no right to secede.”

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO