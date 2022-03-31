ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Lawmakers override governor’s veto of redistricting maps

By special.to
L'Observateur
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThree independent Louisiana lawmakers and one Democrat helped the Legislature override a governor’s veto Wednesday for only the third time in recent history. The override came on a bill drawing new election lines for the state’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Democratic Gov. John Bel...

www.lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Republicans face thin margins to override governor’s congressional map veto

The Louisiana Legislature is all but certain to have a veto override session starting Wednesday. What Republican leaders don’t know is whether they have enough votes to overturn Gov. John Bel Edwards’ rejection and put their version of Louisiana’s congressional map into place. Two-thirds of the Louisiana Senate and House each must vote in favor […] The post Louisiana Republicans face thin margins to override governor’s congressional map veto appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
MSNBC

DeSantis' explanation for vetoing GOP-drawn maps is unbelievable

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday vetoed congressional maps drawn by the state's GOP-controlled state Legislature, arguing the maps violated the U.S. Constitution. His argument is premised on the dubious claim — parroted by many conservatives — that a law protecting nonwhite candidates and voters from having their power diminished is unconstitutional.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bogalusa, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Delhi, LA
City
Gretna, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Mo Brooks said he was open to complying with the Jan. 6 committee. But Chair Bennie Thompson is skeptical.

"We have to be very cautious so that we don't fall for the Mo Brooks line of interest," the chair said Wednesday. What happened: Jan. 6 select committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) is raising red flags on Rep. Mo Brooks' (R-Ala.) possible cooperation with the panel, a day after the Alabama Republican told reporters he might comply if he was called to testify.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WUKY

GOP lawmakers override vetoes of COVID-19, jobless measures

Republican lawmakers overrode two of Democrat Governor Andy Beshear's vetoes on Monday. WUKY’s Karyn Czar reports from Frankfort. The bills are SJR 150 which ends the COVID-19 state of emergency in the Commonwealth and HB 4 which makes changes to unemployment benefits. Those who oppose HB 4 say while there are positives to the bill, some cuts to unemployment benefits will hurt Kentuckians who lost their jobs through no fault of their own at a time when they need help the most.
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Buddy Roemer
Person
Gerald Boudreaux
Elite Daily

The Senate Vote On Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS Confirmation Could Come So Soon

Before Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson can make history as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States, she has to make it through an intense vetting process — namely, her Senate confirmation hearings, and following confirmation vote. While the hearings ended on March 24, Jackson and her supporters are still staring down the vote that would confirm her. So, when will the Senate vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court? Here’s what the timeline looks like so far.
CONGRESS & COURTS
L'Observateur

Small bites

Thirteen lawmakers in the New Hampshire House of Representatives recently proposed that the state “peaceably” declare “independence” and become “a sovereign nation,” reports the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. If it sounds like a joke, says AMAC, it’s not the first time that elected officials in a state have sought to secede from the Union. Other states in the recent past have sought secession and, according to the legal website, FindLaw, there is a procedure that might allow secession, pointing out that in 1868 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a state can secede. All a state has to do is get an okay from both houses of Congress and get their petition ratified by 75% of the nation’s legislatures. Lots of luck. As the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia aptly put it, “If there was any constitutional issue resolved by the Civil War, it is that there is no right to secede.”
POLITICS
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Redistricting#U S Representatives#American Press Three#Democratic#Republicans
L'Observateur

Coast Guard Legislation Passes U.S. House, Contains Several of Graves’ Bipartisan Provisions

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. House passed the Don Young Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2022 which has several Louisiana priorities U.S. Congressman Garret Graves pushed for and prioritized within the bill. Graves’ bipartisan provisions will ensure foreign fishing fleets aren’t illegally fishing in U.S. waters, prioritize our domestic workforce, and increase our safety by keeping Russian vessels out of U.S. waters. The legislation will also increase pay for U.S. Coast Guard personnel and upgrade their aging fleet.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Voters weigh in on quarter cent sales tax for SJSO

On Saturday, March 26, the election to renew a quarter cent sales tax for the St. John Sheriff’s Office was approved by voters. The measure passed by 77% or 1153 votes. There was a 5.1% turnout. The tax generates $2.4 million to the department for officers’ salaries and crime...
POLITICS
The Monroe News

Pirrone has the experience for 30th District

Experience counts! When an employer is going over applications and résumés from prospective applicants, one of the major things they are looking for is experience for the position. The same can be said for the persons who are applying for the position of state representative in the 30th District. One applicant who stands...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
L'Observateur

Hammond Tax Preparer Charged With Filing False IRS Returns

NEW ORLEANS – KENISHA R. CALLAHAN, age 44, and a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was charged by bill of information on March 25, 2022, by the U.S. Attorney for filing a false tax return, aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return and making a false statement to the Department of Education, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans .
PONCHATOULA, LA
L'Observateur

Felon Indicted for Federal Firearms Offenses

NEW ORLEANS, LA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that DAVID COULTER, age 33, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on March 25, 2022 by a federal grand jury for violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. Specifically, he is charged in a two-count indictment with being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy