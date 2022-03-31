ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Iowans prepare for some SNAP benefits to end April 1

By Natalie Paynter
WHO 13
WHO 13
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41pUT7_0evDNmdK00

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local food banks are preparing for an increase in visitors as expanded SNAP benefits come to an end on Friday.

According to the Department of Human Services , in 2022 an average of around 141,000  households were getting help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Iowa Senate passes bill that provides school vouchers for private schools

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the DHS made efforts to help with food insecurity and when SNAP benefits increased. It meant adding at least $95 to each household’s monthly benefits.

A Des Moines resident says she will be going from receiving around $250 a month to now $20.

Food banks in the state say that needs have always been great, but with the recent inflation and benefits decreasing, they need to be prepared.

“We’ve expanded our number of partners. We just recently secured a couple more people that we pick up food from and we’re working on getting more every day,” said Rachel Manna with Urban Dreams.

Local food banks are always looking for more donations of non-perishable food items or money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 3

Check out more stories from
WHO 13
WHO 13

6K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Non Perishable Food#Inflation#Food Banks#Iowans#Iowa Senate#Dhs#Urban Dreams
J.R. Heimbigner

New Government Program Would Give You Cash Each Month

Fanned out hundred dollar billsPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the sting of bills getting higher and higher? If so, please know that you're not alone. There may be some amazing relief on the way. Recently, Senator Mitt Romney created a unique proposal to replace the current Child Tax Credit as well as the Earned Income Tax Credit with a new child allowance and reformed approach the Earned Income Tax Credit. (source)
FingerLakes1.com

SSI: 36 states will increase payments up to $120

There are 8 million Americans who saw SSI benefit checks this week worth up to $841. While these payments help, they’re not often enough to live on. The most recent SSI checks went out on March 1. Social Security: Must-knows for delaying your claim and getting $100s more. SSI...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
JC Post

Help with Utility, Rent Deposits Now Available for Eligible Renters

Officials with the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging (NC-FH AAA) announced today that Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) grant funds provided by the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation are still available to income eligible tenants who rent their homes. The Agency received a $100,000 grant award to help low-income Kansans...
HOUSE RENT
FingerLakes1.com

These states have stopped emergency food stamp benefits

Millions of Americans will feel the impact of inflation as these states stop emergency food stamp benefits. Find a full list of the included states here. The federal public health emergency is set to expire April 16, 2022. SNAP, also known as food stamps, has been providing at least $95 a month to recipients over the last two years. Find additional information here.
BUSINESS
Logan Banner

Distribution of P-EBT funds altered for next round

CHARLESTON — A third round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) funds will be given to eligible students later this spring, but it won’t be as much as families might be used to. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will roll out benefits in April...
AGRICULTURE
WHO 13

WHO 13

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy