Myrtle Beach repaving parts of Farrow Parkway, Ocean Boulevard

By Braley Dodson
 20 hours ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach plans to repave 17 roads within the next few weeks, according to a social media post.

The projects — including parts of Farrow Parkway and North Ocean Boulevard — will cost about $3.1 million. The most expensive is Farrow Parkway, at about $1.65 million. The Ocean Boulevard project will cost $717,553, according to the city.

Repaving on North Ocean Boulevard will happen from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. The stretch from 82nd Parkway south to Hampton Circle will be repaved, with one lane open at all times.

The city has not set a date for the Farrow Parkway repaving, but said it will happen at night.

The projects will be funded from the city’s general budget, its capital improvement budget, the Market Common TIF and from state grants, according to the city.

The following projects are planned:

• Farrow Parkway (Kings Highway to U.S. 17)

• Ocean Boulevard (from Hampton Circle to 82nd Parkway)

• Fifth Avenue South (Kings Highway to Yaupon Drive)

• 33rd Avenue North (from North Oak Street to Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium)

• 37th Avenue North (from Kings Highway to North Oak Street)

• Owens Street (from Highway 15 to the end)

• Calhoun Road (from Kings Highway to Woodside Avenue)

• Jennings Road (from Pine Island Road to Poplar Drive)

• Clark Street

• Session Street (from Highway 15 to the end)

• Rosehaven Drive (from Highway 15 to the end)

• Clark, Ellington and Horne Streets

• Ramsey and Poplar Drives

• Beaver Road (from 17th Avenue South to 13th Avenue South)

• Park Drive (from Ramsey Drive to Cedar Drive)

• Oak Drive (from Ramsey Drive to Jennings Road)

• Pine Drive (from Highway 15 to Cedar Drive)

