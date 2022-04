Should permitting (an ostensibly objective process) change based on the person currently occupying the Oval Office or Governor’s Residence?. As presidents of our local Chambers of Commerce, our job is to help the businesses in our communities thrive and succeed. Sometimes that service means standing watch against actions that could do them harm. When we heard about the federal government unfairly canceling mining permits in Northeastern Minnesota, we recognized these actions as a dangerous precedent for business anywhere.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO