Just like you don’t really need to understand the quadratic formula to function in your daily life, there is really no need to learn how to code. Most people will never write a line of code in their lives and still have a meaningful existence. But even if programming isn’t a necessity, and probably never will be, possessing the skill to command software or hardware to execute things could prove to be useful, on top of spicing up your resume.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO