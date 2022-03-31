Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 22:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bergen FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in southern Connecticut, Fairfield and New Haven. In northeast New Jersey, Bergen and Passaic. In southeast New York, Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1054 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms capable of causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. - Some locations that could experience flooding include Danbury, Wayne, New City, West Milford, Ossining, Ridgewood, Peekskill, Southbury, Monsey, Nanuet, Ramsey, Ringwood, Haverstraw, Pompton Lakes, Mount Kisco, Suffern, Mahopac, Lake Carmel, Nyack and Sherman. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
