ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Student who says teacher bullied her over Pledge of Allegiance is awarded $90K

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPTan_0evDLPD500

(NEXSTAR) – A Texas student who says she was bullied over her refusal to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance has been awarded $90,000, according to the civil rights organization representing her.

In 2017, the student sued her 12th grade sociology teacher at Houston-area Klein Oak High School. The teacher, Benjie Arnold, allegedly singled her out for harassment, at one point forcing her to write out the Pledge against state law, American Atheists stated in a news release Tuesday.

The payment, made through a risk pool funded by Texas school districts, prevented the case from going to trial.

“After discussion with counsel and Mr. Arnold, it was decided that in the interest of limiting continued expensive litigation, a settlement agreement should be reached in the one ongoing case against Mr. Arnold,” the Texas Association of School Boards told Nexstar in a statement. “It’s notable that all the claims filed against the district were dismissed.”

During her four years at Klein Oak High School, the student declined to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance “out of her objection to the words, ‘Under God,’ and her belief that the United States does not adequately guarantee ‘liberty and justice for all,’ especially for people of color,” according to the group.

Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, broke conduct code

Arnold allegedly retaliated against her, threatening to giver her failing grades for refusing to write out the Pledge and at one point went on a tirade captured in an audio recording during which he offered to pay students to leave the country if they didn’t like living in America.

It got so bad, according to the release, that the student was homeschooled for a time before returning to Klein Oak, at which point the alleged harassment intensified.

“Nonreligious students often face bullying or harassment for expressing their deeply held convictions,” said Nick Fish, president of American Atheists. “No one should have to endure the years of harassment, disrespect, and bullying our client faced. The fact that this happened in a public school and at the hands of staff who should know better is particularly appalling. After nearly five years of litigation, the defendant finally made the only smart decision and agreed to settle this case.”

In 1943, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that forcing public school students to salute the flag or recite the Pledge of Allegiance violated First Amendment rights.

Texas law also protects students from having to recite a pledge of allegiance as long as they have a written request from their parent or guardian, which she did .

“The classroom is not a pulpit. It is a place of education, not indoctrination,” said Geoffrey T. Blackwell, Litigation Counsel at American Atheists, who handled the case and settlement negotiations in partnership with Texas civil rights attorney Randall Kallinen. “This settlement serves as a reminder that students do not lose their First Amendment rights when they enter the classroom.”

The school district did not fire Arnold, according to the Courthouse News Service, who is still at Klein Oak High School where he is teaching for his 51st year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Follow Fox 46 Charlotte and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Mail

Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
SOCIETY
AOL Corp

Only Latina on Texas death row seeks clemency as execution looms

Lawyers for the sole Latina on Texas' death row filed a clemency petition Tuesday ahead of her planned execution next month, presenting evidence they say indicates she was wrongfully convicted and that four jurors at her trial now question their guilty finding. The latest bid to spare Melissa Lucio's life...
TEXAS STATE
93.9 WKYS

White Privilege: Indiana Teacher Retires Early, Keeps Benefits Despite Video Showing Him Brutally Beating Student Over A Hoodie

The power of white privilege is truly a force to behold. Last Thursday, a teacher at an Indiana high school was arrested after surveillance video showed him slapping and manhandling a student because the student was wearing a hoodie on school grounds. So, obviously, the teacher was promptly fired because such a reprehensible and abusive act committed against a minor by an adult requires an appropriate response from the school and no other action would suffice, right? Wrong.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
KVUE

Texas loses high court case over prayer during executions

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with a Texas death row inmate seeking to have his pastor be allowed to pray out loud and touch him during his execution. The high court's decision won't keep John Henry Ramirez from being executed. But the justices in...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Fish
Mic

This Kansas teacher is suing her school so that she can continue to misgender students

Last week, a public school teacher in Kansas filed a lawsuit against her district superintendent, board members, and school principal for violating her First Amendment rights to free speech and exercising her religion after she was suspended for misgendering a trans student in her math class. Pamela Ricard, who teaches at Fort Riley Middle School in Fort Riley, maintains that her school’s denial of her request to ignore her student’s name and pronouns "deprived her of due process and equal protection of law,” CNN reported. Basically, this transphobic teacher is saying that respecting her students’ gender identities is against her religion.
KANSAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

We Want East Texans Saying the Pledge of Allegiance on 101.5 KNUE

There is no doubt that East Texans are proud of our country and our U.S. Military. We love living in the United States and enjoy the freedoms thanks to the brave men and women who have fought and continue to fight for us. Which is why we like to do the Troop Salute each morning, it's where Tara and I stop the show for just a quick minute to say thank you to military service member both past and present. But we want you to join in on this very special part of our show on 101.5 KNUE at 6:00 am each weekday.
TYLER, TX
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy