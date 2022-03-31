Letter To The Editor: PEEC & Katie Bruell

NEW BEDFORD — “This is disgusting and despicable,” was City Councilor Ryan Pereira’s reaction to the city’s park department implementing paid parking at Marine Park on Pope’s Island that includes parking for the handicap accessible playground Noah’s Place. “This should be 100 percent...
At this time of year, many of us are making plans to upgrade our landscaping. Rance has been having ongoing conversations with Josh Rosenberg of Native Jax on the many ways that can be done from an eco-friendly perspective. Today’s conversation focuses on using water run-off as a way to conserve water while still being able to irrigate your landscapes and plants.
Comments / 0