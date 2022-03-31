ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari listed in three USA Today Top 10 Polls

WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBM4i_0evDKj5m00

SANTA CLAUS, Ind (WEHT) – Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is up for three of USA Today’s America’s Top 10 Polls in three categories:

You can help Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari win by voting daily now through April 25 by clicking the links above.

The Holiday World hiring team will also be at Indiana Tech in Evansville Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Job seekers are encouraged to apply at HolidayWorldJobs.com .

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari will open on May 7 for Platinum Season Passholders and May 14 for the general public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW

16K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safari#Santa Claus#Indiana Tech#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

A world champion eater is returning to the Tri-State!

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The International Bar-B-Q Festival, Inc. board of directors has said that world champion eater, Joey Chestnut, will be back in Owensboro for the Bar-B-Q Block Party on May 14, says Owensboro’s website.  “Kentucky Legend is so thrilled to have Joey Chestnut back in our home town for the Bar-B-Q Block Party! […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy