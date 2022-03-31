Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari listed in three USA Today Top 10 Polls

SANTA CLAUS, Ind (WEHT) – Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is up for three of USA Today’s America’s Top 10 Polls in three categories:

You can help Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari win by voting daily now through April 25 by clicking the links above.

The Holiday World hiring team will also be at Indiana Tech in Evansville Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Job seekers are encouraged to apply at HolidayWorldJobs.com .

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari will open on May 7 for Platinum Season Passholders and May 14 for the general public.

