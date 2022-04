By: Ron Smiley/Mary Ours/KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We started St. Patrick’s Day off with some green on the radar, but the rain is out of here for the rest of the day. Right Now: Best day of the week overall, competition is fierce this week too! Alert: Maybe next Tuesday due to the storm and rain threat. The threat is real for some stormy conditions on Tuesday, but the biggest threat is well south of our area. Aware: Next Tuesday, wetter pattern in place next week. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO