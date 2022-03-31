Towamensing man is victim of dumping

State police have charged Clarence Lee Jackson of Plattsburgh with first degree assault and criminal use of a firearm. Police allege he assaulted 32 year-old Daniel Basso, also of Plattsburgh, with a firearm during a dispute at a residence on Wallace Hill Road. Basso was treated at CVPH hospital and released.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man for stabbing another man multiple times on Thursday night. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the incident happened near 700 West 200 South around 9:41 p.m. Police say the suspect is Larry Soto-Johnson, 27. The victim is a 60-year-old man. Officers say the incident happened […]
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Police in Forks Township, Northampton County are asking for the public to look at a photo of the suspects they believe are involved in distraction thefts. The alleged suspects have now been linked to incidents at Giant and Park Plaza. Forks Township Police Department posted on...
Police have identified a Connecticut man who was shot and killed while lying in bed with his pregnant fiancé. The Hartford County incident happened around 11 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in the borough of Unionville, located in the Town of Farmington. When officers arrived on the scene, they found...
Three days before a Pennsylvania woman was found dead in a basement, her partner died, according to her social media. Angela “Angie” Grace Faidley, 45, of Connellsville, was found dead in the basement of a home in the 2100 block of 2nd Street in South Connellsville Boro, Fayette County on Tuesday, Mar. 1, shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police.
Authorities are seeking a Philadelphia man wanted for killing the man whom his pregnant girlfriend shares a child with, and injuring that man's brother in a Norristown shooting last month, authorities said.An arrest warrant has been issued for Tymeir Henderson, 27, who killed 28-year-old Dyon Thomp…
A pair of drug dealers — one of whom was wanted on multiple warrants — were found with heroin and crack cocaine during a midnight traffic stop, Maryland State Police said. Clint Christopher Whaul, 39, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Leanna Lyn Baker, 32, of Dundalk, Maryland, were stopped on Interstate 97 in Millersville around 12:10 Wednesday, March 2, police said.
A two-month-long investigation identified a residence in Seaside Heights being utilized by Jimmey Bryant, Jr., and Ceeyanna Pringle, to store and distribute drugs, authorities said.On Friday, March 18, detectives from the Ocean County Narcotics Strike Force, Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, Seaside…
A raid at a Pittsburgh bar this week turned up drugs and stolen guns, according to police. Members of the state police nuisance bar task force raided Ace’s & Deuce’s Lounge on Wednesday in the city’s Hill District. The compliance check at the Fifth Avenue bar showed...
Three family members were attacked by a former convict who previously served prison time for assault and armed robbery and is wanted on charges in two central Pennsylvania counties, according to police and court records. Naphtali Ishmel Denmead Carter III, 32, of Highspire, is wanted by police following the assault...
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — A disturbing case of deer jumping to their death has residents in a small Pennsylvania town demanding something be done to stop it. For the town of Johnsonburg, the snow may have stopped falling from the sky, but for some residents, it continues to rain deer.
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — New video is out showing the devastation on I-81 in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, one day after there was a 50 to 60 vehicle pileup during a snow squall. Aerial images show a tangle of tractor-trailers sitting in the northbound lanes of I-81 near Minersville. You can...
Three family members have been charged in the death of an infant who had fentanyl in his system, authorities in Bucks County said.Donna Westmoreland, who was was previously appointed as the four-month-old baby's foster mother, violated a court order on Friday, Jan. 7, when she left her grandson uns…
Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a fatal crash in Gloucester County, authorities said.The crash occurred after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 on Kings Highway at West Tomlin Station Road in East Greenwich Township, initial reports said.An unconfirmed report said that one v4ehicle w…
A 38-year-old Pennsylvania man is facing murder charges after injuring his wife and killing another man in what police are calling a "domestic-related shooting" at a shopping center in Berks County on Saturday, March 19.Nehemias Santiago Montes, of York, tracked 30-year-old Jessica M. Cruz-Rodrigue…
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery early Thursday at a Sheetz convenience store in Dauphin County. A man wearing black clothing and a face covering entered the gas station at 9916 Allentown Boulevard in East Hanover Township just after 5 a.m., presented a semiautomatic handgun and demanded that the clerk open the register drawers, according to police. The man then removed $5, $10, and $20 bills from the register, stealing an undisclosed total amount of cash.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police have charged two men after an armed robbery in Allentown Monday. Around 1:40 a.m., patrol officers responded to the area of 2nd and Gordon Streets for a report of an armed robbery to two pedestrians, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. A...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man who died after being struck by a dump truck has been identified, according to Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason. Saturday, the Greenville County Coroner's Office was notified of a traffic incident involving an individual struck by a car at Lawton Road, Cason said.
