People of Color in Houston live in the most polluted areas

By Gianella Ghiglino
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (KIAH) A new report by the American Lung Association says if, by 2050 If the United States switched completely to cleaner energy vehicles and power plants, we would save 110,000 lives. According to...

CBS New York

Report places NYC in top 10 most polluted US cities

NEW YORK -- New York City has been ranked number eight on a list of most polluted cities in the United States.It's part of a new report that found 97% of American cities did not meet air quality guidelines from the World Health Organization.According to IQAir, in 2021, Los Angeles was the city with the most pollution. Researchers measured aerosol particles that can harm human health, also known as PM 2.5 levels.L.A. reached 13.7 micrograms, more than twice the acceptable level."We're seeing continually increasing concentrations in PM 2.5, and in several of the most populated cities in the United States, we're actually back to pre-pandemic levels," said Dr. Christi Schroeder, IQAir quality science manager.The report blames the poor air quality on the increasing severity of wildfires, as well as fossil fuel combustion and vehicle emissions.
NBC San Diego

Report: LA Has Most Polluted Air in United States

Los Angeles has the most polluted air out of more than 2,400 U.S. cities analyzed in a report released Monday by an air-quality monitoring firm, despite the city showing 6% pollution decrease in 2021 compared to the previous year. Air pollution globally degraded to unhealthy levels in 2021, according to...
The Reporters Inc.

U.S. moves closer to compensating Blacks for generations of racism

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, not even Martin Luther King gets south of the tracks. The north side of town encompasses the predominantly Black, low-income neighborhoods and MLK Jr. Boulevard runs right through it. On the other side of the tracks, literally, neighborhoods become affluent, overwhelmingly White, and MLK Boulevard—the same roadway—is instead called Cincinnati Avenue.
Mic

Air pollution is officially linked to depression in young people

Ever since the pandemic began, it’s been increasingly difficult to get some serotonin around here, but we can’t actually blame all of our mental health woes on COVID. It turns out that air pollution could be a factor triggering depression for younger Americans, according to a small but illuminating study. Looking forward to when researchers factor the rest of us in because pollution is, indeed, universally depressing.
Mic

Bystanders are less likely to give CPR to Black and Latinx people, study finds

In America, minorities too often receive the short end of the stick when it comes to housing, employment, and health care — and the disparities only seem to be growing. Discrimination is simply part of daily life for a person of color in this country. Still, it comes as a bit of a shock that even in an emergency, life is notably harder for those of us with more melanin. A recent study has found that bystanders are more likely to give CPR to a white person who clearly needs it.
Smithonian

What the History of Science and Religion Reveals About Today’s Divisive Covid Debates

For two years now, as the country has experienced Covid-19, tensions have flared alongside protests against lockdowns, masks and vaccine mandates. The diligent strove to find a new normal in the ongoing negotiation with public health protocols to curtail infection rates. They took up social distancing and forged a greater reliance on technology to bridge the gaps between themselves and others. Others turned public discourse into a shouting match. Fueling these tensions is the sorrow that all share over the loss of nearly a million lives in the United States alone.
InvestigateWest

Oregon has the most polluted or ‘impaired’ waterways nationwide, new analysis says

Oregon has more than 120,000 miles of polluted or “impaired” rivers and streams – the most nationwide, according to a new analysis. The report, released last week by the Environmental Integrity Project, a nonprofit headquartered in Washington D.C, said that 80% of those waterways threaten aquatic life, making Oregon the worst nationwide in that category. California and Utah ranked second and third in that order.
Phys.org

Scientists prepare for 'anthropulse' as COVID-19 travel restrictions ease

A leading ecologist from the University of St Andrews calls for coordinated action to investigate the environmental impacts of humanity's emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2020, COVID-19 lockdowns caused an 'anthropause'—a drastic global reduction in human mobility. Two years later, as restrictions are gradually being lifted, a surge in travel activity beyond pre-pandemic levels—or 'anthropulse' – seems imminent.
