Bearcats Land on a Kickoff Time for 2022 Spring Game

UC is starting a new chapter on the gridiron.

CINCINNATI — We have an exact time for kickoff at the 2022 Cincinnati Spring Game. Luke Fickell's crew is playing against one another on Saturday, April 9, at 1 p.m. ET. The game is being played at Nippert Stadium, and the first 5,000 fans get a commemorative poster.

Gates are opening at 11:30 a.m. ET on gameday, and Fickell is getting honored prior to the game with a presentation of the Bobby Dowd National Coach of the Year Award.

All eyes will be on Ben Bryant and Evan Prater as they take more steps along the path to being Cincinnati's new starting quarterback.

