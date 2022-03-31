ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bearcats Land on a Kickoff Time for 2022 Spring Game

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a4gRI_0evDJ3Kq00

UC is starting a new chapter on the gridiron.

CINCINNATI — We have an exact time for kickoff at the 2022 Cincinnati Spring Game. Luke Fickell's crew is playing against one another on Saturday, April 9, at 1 p.m. ET. The game is being played at Nippert Stadium, and the first 5,000 fans get a commemorative poster.

Gates are opening at 11:30 a.m. ET on gameday, and Fickell is getting honored prior to the game with a presentation of the Bobby Dowd National Coach of the Year Award.

All eyes will be on Ben Bryant and Evan Prater as they take more steps along the path to being Cincinnati's new starting quarterback.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Three Centers Cincinnati Needs to Target in the Transfer Portal

Evan Prater Comments on his QB Battle with Ben Bryant

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2023 Cornerback and 2024 Tight End

David Dejulius Announces Return to Cincinnati

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Has Private Meeting With Head Coach of Team Picking in Top Five Following Pro Day

UC Interested in Transfer Guard Jaelin Llewellyn

Desmond Ridder States Case to be First Quarterback Selected in 2022 NFL Draft

Bearcats Guard Mike Saunders Entering Transfer Portal

Ahmad Gardner: 'Everybody Wants to Score the First Touchdown on me'

Viktor Lakhin Returning to Cincinnati for 2022-23 Season

Major NFL Film Analyst: Desmond Ridder 'Should be a First-Round Draft Pick'

Mason Madsen Entering Transfer Portal

Recruiting Roundup: UC Sends out Three Offers in the Midst of Spring Break

Three Positions to Watch as UC Football Kicks off 2022 Spring Practice

Luke Fickell Earns Top-10 Status on Multiple 'Best CFB Coaches' Lists

Look: Five-Star Point Guard Isaiah Collier Posts Picture in UC Threads

ESPN Names Luke Fickell the Best CFB Coaching Hire Over Past Five Years

2022 NFL Combine Check-In: Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant Showcase Their Athleticism

2022 NFL Combine Check-In: Jerome Ford Performs in Front of NFL Evaluators

Ahmad Gardner: 'I Don't Have Plans on Giving up' a Touchdown in the NFL

2022 NFL Combine Check-In: Desmond Ridder and Alec Pierce Notch Eye-Popping Testing Results

Watch: ESPN's Matt Bowen Breaks Down Desmond Ridder's NFL Traits

Report: Cincinnati Partners With Brandr to Expand NIL Opportunities

2022 UC Football Schedule Revealed

Five Cincinnati Bearcats Make the cut on Dane Brugler's Big Board

Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods

Four-Star 2023 Tight End Khamari Anderson Commits to Cincinnati

Desmond Ridder Reveals Which NFL QBs he Tries to Emulate

Look: UC Football Team Honored at Cincinnati City Hall

Five Transfer Portal Running Backs That Could Replace Jerome Ford

Bearcats Spot Revealed in Way-Too-Early Top 25

Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Comments on 'Possibility' Nippert Stadium Expands

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

All Bearcats
All Bearcats

826

Followers

617

Posts

99K+

Views

Related
NBC4 Columbus

OSU football coach Ryan Day, coordinators talk spring practice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Spring practice for the Buckeyes continued Tuesday morning.   Ohio State football players returned at 8:30 a.m. for spring drills, followed by a press conference with coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Those interviews can be seen in the video player above. 11 Buckeyes took part […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Report: 2 Surprise Teams Emerging For Baker Mayfield

After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland appears to be coming to an abrupt end. The former first overall pick is playing on his fifth-year option, making him too expensive to keep on the roster if he isn’t going to play. And Mayfield has since made it clear that he’d like to be traded elsewhere.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces His Retirement

John McClain, one of the nation’s most experienced NFL insiders, is retiring after 47 years with the Houston Chronicle. The longtime Oilers/Texans beat writer published his final column on Thursday, sharing thank yous and goodbyes to all those who helped him along the way. “I’m using this space today...
NFL
CBS Sports

Colin Kaepernick to reunite with Jim Harbaugh, serve as honorary captain for Michigan's spring game

College football spring games are more about celebrations and fun than actual football, and honorary captains with loose (or zero) ties to the program are often a part of the festivities. Such is the case with Michigan's Maize and Blue spring game, scheduled for Saturday, April 2. The scrimmage, set to kick off around noon ET, will feature former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#Cincinnati Bearcats#Nfl Film#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Bearcats Land#Uc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Washington Football: Huskies' 2022 Spring Preview

A new era of Washington football begins on Tuesday with the opening of spring practice under coach Kalen DeBoer. The Huskies hit the reset button after Jimmy Lake’s two-year run leading the program in Seattle ended in mid-November, opting for a complete change in culture and direction. DeBoer was one of the top Group of 5 coaches at Fresno State, building a high-powered offense and a team that finished 9-3 in the regular season. DeBoer has to prove he can win at the Pac-12 level and recruit well enough on a consistent basis to beat Oregon and USC, but his background on offense and track record of success has optimism running high this spring.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Danny Kanell Puts Major Head Coach On The Hot Seat

There were a lot of high-profile firings and hirings after the 2021 college football season. But one head coach coming off two pedestrian seasons might be among the first to go in 2022. Appearing on CBS Sports HQ, college analyst Danny Kanell suggested that Florida State head coach Mike Norvell...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Lima News

College football: Last year provides fuel for Ohio State

COLUMBUS – While Ohio State’s football team was satisfying its appetite for breakfast on Thursday morning at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center its appetite for revenge was being sharpened. The television in the room where the Buckeyes had gathered before their seventh day of spring practice was showing...
COLUMBUS, OH
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
826
Followers
617
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy