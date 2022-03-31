Abeona Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) on Thursday reported a loss of $46.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $84.9 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABEO