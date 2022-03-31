ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Abeona Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 21 hours ago

DALLAS (AP) _ Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) on Thursday reported a loss of $46.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $84.9 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABEO

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

6 Stocks Rewarding Investors With Generous Buybacks

Stock buybacks for 2021 might exceed $1 trillion according to preliminary data from Standard & Poor's. That's a big number. To put it in context, the market capitalization of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the end of December 2021 was $27 trillion, suggesting that about 4% of shares are being repurchased.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapeutics#Abeona#Snapshot#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 28, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 2.6% to $94.00 in after-hours trading. Coinbase Global Inc COIN is...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks For New Investors to Build Their Portfolios Around

Thermo Fisher Scientific, McDonald's, and Walt Disney are some of the biggest names in their respective industries. They will diversify your portfolio while providing a solid mix of dividend income and growth opportunities. These are all profitable companies that investors won't have to worry about over the long term. You’re...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Adamis Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Outlook

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04. Adamis Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

Duck Creek: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $879,000 in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 4 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.12. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics SAGE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Sage Therapeutics. The company has an average price target of $58.0 with a high of $96.00 and a low of $37.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where PDC Energy Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for PDC Energy PDCE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $77.29 versus the current price of PDC Energy at $72.7714, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Sell About $30M Of 3 Stocks

Although crude oil futures traded lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
pymnts

Tempur Sealy Expects 15% Q1 YoY Growth

Tempur Sealy International said it expects to report 2022 first-quarter consolidated net sales growth of about 15% year over year when it gives its quarterly update during its earnings call with investors and analysts next month, according to a Thursday (March 31) press release. That optimism is tempered by the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Looking for Growth? Check Out These 2 Diagnostics Stocks

Mature medical diagnostics businesses tend to grow steadily over time. Guardant Health's tests are selling big, and there's more on the way. Lantheus' medical imaging products are continuing to make headway in a key niche. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
CANCER
Benzinga

Acacia Research Stock Gains On Record Q4 Results, New Buyback

Acacia Research Corp ACTG reported fourth-quarter revenues of $63.3 million compared to $4.4 million in 4Q20. The company's Intellectual Property business generated $51.3 million in licensing and other revenue versus $4.4 million last year. Operating income recovered to $31.3 million from a loss of $(6.4) million a year ago. EPS...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Nasdaq Biotech Stocks Are Soaring Wednesday Morning

The Nasdaq looked ready to take a pause after a big run up in recent weeks. Vir saw its stock get invited to the S&P SmallCap 600 index. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Walgreens Boots Alliance: Q2 Earnings Insights

Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Walgreens Boots Alliance beat estimated earnings by 15.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.59 versus an estimate of $1.38. Revenue was up $977.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $1M Of 5 Penny Stocks

The Dow Jones jumped around 200 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

826K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy