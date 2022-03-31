McCollum and Nance Return to Portland Victorious with Pelicans, 117-110

The New Orleans Pelicans won a close Western Conference game over the Portland Trail Blazers in CJ McCollum’s and Larry Nance Jr's return.

The New Orleans Pelicans raced out to a 16-6 lead early in the first quarter but held on to earn a road win against the Portland Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum scored 25 points in 37 minutes in his former home arena for the Pelicans' 117-110 win.

The win gives New Orleans a two-game cushion over San Antonio Spurs for the last play-in spot. The Pelicans are 1.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers for the ninth seed and the right to host a play-in game.

McCollum said he was a bit tired after his return game, adding he is "glad it's over. I'm tired...But it was good to be here and see a lot of familiar faces."

Jonas Valancuinas had 19 points and 11 rebounds supporting McCollum’s and Nance's return. Valancuinas did most of his work late, but it was McCollum who sealed the win with a three-pointer to give the Pelicans a 113-100 lead. Brandon Ingram hit only four shots but did make 11 of his 13 free throws to end with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Jaxson Hayes (18) and Trey Murphy III (10) were the only other Pelicans to score in the double figures. Herb Jones managed just two points and one rebound though he did have five assists, four steals, and a block.

A big reason New Orleans had trouble putting away a shorthanded Portland team was a lack of bench production. Devonte’ Graham gave the team only two points, making just one of his five shots and missing all four three-pointers. Naji Marshall and Larry Nance Jr. had 8 each and Jose Alvarado got six points off three shots.

McCollum said after the game the Pelicans got back to “playing better basketball” before he was interrupted by Josh Hart. McCollum finishes by saying, “We put together a string of stops and that changed the game for us.”

Coach Green explained in the pregame presser that the Pelicans are "trying to seize this moment, seize this opportunity. And we just can't let them get momentum, and we have to start from the beginning of the game and set the tone."

