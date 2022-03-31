ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Pandemic propels Walgreens in 2Q but impact expected to fade

By TOM MURPHY
NewsTimes
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA surge in demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccines helped Walgreens deliver a better second quarter than Wall Street expected. But that boost from the ongoing pandemic isn't expected to last, and the drugstore chain stuck to a 2022 outlook issued earlier. Company leaders also told analysts that Walgreens' big shift...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Walmart to end cigarette sales in some stores

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores though tobacco sales can be a significant revenue generator. Wall Street Journal was the first to report the development Monday. It noted some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico were on the list, citing anonymous sources and store […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

Walgreens CEO Roz Brewer on fulfillment center plans

Walgreens CEO Roz Brewer gives CNBC's Bertha Coombs a tour of the company's newest micro-fulfillment center. The automation helps cut costs and allows pharmacists in-store to spend more time with customers. It's a service Brewer looks to offer other pharmacies, like Walmart.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Walgreens beats estimates on Omicron-led demand for vaccines, tests

March 31 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales on Thursday, boosted by a rush for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing during a recent Omicron-led surge in COVID-19 cases. Governments and health authorities around the world continue to push for increased testing and vaccine booster...
INDUSTRY
Fortune

As of next month, there will be just 3 Kmarts left in the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Kmart’s famous blue light is getting really, really dim. The once omnipresent retailer will see its number of U.S. locations drop to three next month, with...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walgreens Boots Alliance#Drugstore#Pandemic#Omicron
NJ.com

Does Walmart have any promo codes today?

Walmart is a top choice among discount stores. The big-box retailer is known for its constant sales across all categories, but can you snag a good deal today?. No, but the retail giant is constantly holding massive savings. Is Walmart offering any deals?. Yes. Shop everything on sale here. Are...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For This Bagel Product

A company has recalled a bagel product after it was found to contain an undeclared allergen. Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC recalled one lot of Bantam Classic Bagels, which are stuffed with cream cheese, because the products contain undeclared eggs, according to an announcement from the company posted to the Food & Drug Administration website on Wednesday, March 9.
FOOD SAFETY
TheStreet

Walmart Stops Selling Tobacco in Some Stores

The company is beginning to pull back from a heavily criticized part of the market. Mega retailer Walmart will stop selling tobacco products in some stores, new reports said Monday, as the company begins to pull back from a heavily criticized part of the market. Walmart will now stop sales...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Will Walmart and Target Copy Starbucks and Taco Bell?

Grocery chains generally carry a pretty similar mix of products,. That's generally their appeal. You know that whether you go to Kroger (KR) - Get Kroger Co. Report, Publix, or whatever your local chain might be, you will see the same products n the shelves. There are, of course, specialty options like Amazon's AMZN Whole Foods or The Fresh Market, but even those have predictable inventories.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Axios Des Moines

Hy-Vee announces layoffs as company phases "COVID projects"

Hy-Vee laid off an undisclosed number of employees earlier this week as the company transitions into a "post-COVID world," officials told Axios on Wednesday.Driving the news: Additional positions were hired for "COVID-related projects" that are no longer needed, said Tina Potthoff, vice president of communications for Hy-Vee.The majority of the people who were terminated were offered jobs in the grocery stores, she said. But those positions and wages may have differed from their initial job.Between the lines: Potthoff declined to share what departments were reduced, but one former employee who posted on LinkedIn about their termination Wednesday came from a corporate position.Employees who reported layoffs to KCCI were in corporate and technology roles, according to the TV station.Of note: Separate from the layoffs, Hy-Vee is also reducing the number of stores that offer Aisles Online services, like curbside pickup.The change comes as the company faces a worker shortage in its retail stores.Hit reply: Were you or someone you know recently laid off by Hy-Vee? Email us at desmoines@axios.com and share your story.
BUSINESS
101.5 KNUE

Could Wal-Mart Stores In East Texas Stop Selling Cigarettes?

Quitting cigarettes is a very hard think to do, ask anyone whose ever smoked including myself. I quit cigarettes awhile ago but in its place picked up "cigar" smoking which isn't any better either. Giving what we know about cigarettes and its dangerous effects, some retailers have begun the process of getting rid of them once and for all and that movement could be coming to East Texas soon.
TYLER, TX
TheStreet

Chipotle Is Raising Prices (Why Customers May Not Care)

You don't need to follow the news to know that food is getting significantly more expensive — the 7.4% annual hike in grocery prices is being felt every time you reach for your favorites at the supermarket. While fast food has long been a filling option for people on...
RESTAURANTS
NewsTimes

Afya: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) _ Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8.1 million. The Nova Lima, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 19 cents per share. The medical education company posted revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy