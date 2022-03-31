ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

Thurs. Headlines: Pike River Restoration; Energy Independence

wlip.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have signed off on an agreement for the restoration of the South Branch of the Pike River. The $15 million project was announced during a gathering of representatives from both...

www.wlip.com

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

Community solar offers grid relief, energy independence | Opinion

We have lots of problems in regards to energy. Community solar should be part of the answer. One issue is energy infrastructure. Having a massive grid makes customers susceptible to outages from extreme weather and cyberattacks. A centralized grid where power is produced hundreds of miles away requires big, expensive transmission lines. Lawmakers in Missouri […] The post Community solar offers grid relief, energy independence | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
The Monroe News

To some, energy independence means more fossil fuels

We often hear from our politicians about energy independence. In reality, they promote to increase our use of fossil fuels. They claim they support all types of energy but seldom vote that way. State Rep. Joe Bellino is chairman of the state energy committee. He's taken $78,000 in campaign contributions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Patricia DeMarco: Energy independence means good union jobs in clean energy

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has renewed calls for energy independence and increased domestic production of oil and gas. However, the call for “energy independence” is nothing more than a distraction, a disinformation campaign propagated by the fossil-fuel industry with the intentions of profiting off this crisis. Despite what they say, the answer isn’t at the bottom of a well. Drilling more oil and gas will only put more money in their pockets. Rather, the surest path to security is to fully ramp up our transition to clean energy.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Kenosha County, WI
Government
Kenosha County, WI
Industry
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Industry
County
Kenosha County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Kenosha County, WI
Business
Washington Times

Green delusion no path to energy independence

When President Biden says that the U.S. will become energy independent by way of programs like the Green New Deal, perhaps the first question to ask is, “Does that make sense?” For any thinking person cognizant of even the basic energy facts, the answer should come back, “No.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Urban Milwaukee

Drilling For Gold in Wisconsin

Plans to conduct exploratory drilling for gold and copper in north-central Wisconsin appear to be moving ahead now that a Canadian mining company has received an exploration license. GreenLight Metals, a Toronto-based company, submitted a $5,000 bond to the state and received an exploration license on Feb. 17 doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wyoming News

Congress considers renewable energy spending as critics say U.S. needs increased oil production

(The Center Square) – The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee held a hearing Wednesday to consider investing more in renewable energy sources amid soaring gas prices and international tension over the global energy supply. “At a time when American energy costs are tied to the whims of dictators like Vladimir Putin, our hearing today will explore how our nation can promote American energy security by facilitating investments and innovation in climate solutions,” said Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., who chairs the committee. ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
eenews.net

Oil industry report warns of revenue bleed without new leasing

A new report from the oil and gas industry warns of severe production declines in the Gulf of Mexico — and a billion-dollar bleed in federal revenues — if the Biden administration continues to delay offshore oil and gas leasing. Commissioned by the American Petroleum Institute and National...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vice

Government Invests $5M to Turn the Rust Belt Into the Lithium Belt

The Department of Energy (DOE) is launching a battery manufacturing program in West Virginia with a $5 million investment that could turn the rust belt into a lithium belt. DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm and a cohort of federal officials, including Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Senator Joe Manchin traveled to Charleston, West Virginia last week to announce that it would begin a pilot training program in Appalachia, to create “good-paying union jobs” in a region that has since been left behind by a dying coal industry. The goal, the agency said in a press release after the visit, is to build out an independent national supply chain for batteries and minerals that will be essential to the renewable transition, and to “break U.S dependence on China.”
CHARLESTON, WV
Phys.org

Study: Penobscot River restoration efforts may benefit both salmon and seals

New research led by the University of Maine finds that river restoration efforts and increasing river herring runs may help lessen the impacts that seals have on salmon. Whole ecosystem restoration may be helping predators and prey alike. Efforts to restore seal populations in the Gulf of Maine started with...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy