POUND — As a wrecking crew turns the former Pound High School into an empty lot, the Historical Society of The Pound seeks to preserve the sign from the building’s facade. Society chairperson Margaret Meade Sturgill hopes that past and current town residents and the school’s graduates since 1954 will come together to fund a project to frame the school’s recovered facade for display in town.

POUND, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO