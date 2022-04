CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Tough times happen to everybody. It’s what you learn from it that matters. Paris Swindle is the co-director of the Green Street Shelter in Cambridge. “A fire of my home took place and that was an ordeal and I got to understand what that was all about, not having a place to live,” Swindle said. At Green Street Shelter, they are making sure those tough times don’t define you. That’s where Natalie Logan, the shelter’s coordinator, comes in. “Some people just need to be loved, they just want to know that they are loved. So with that being said, let’s come...

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 15 DAYS AGO