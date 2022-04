The Dodgers have the financial ability to build immense depth, and that's on full display with this year's starting rotation. Walker Buehler returns as Ace 1-A, but Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw have strong arguments for that role behind him. Trevor Bauer could also get in on the conversation if he returns, but his future is clouded by off-field issues. If Bauer misses time, the Dodgers have other veterans they can count on like lefties Andrew Heaney, Tyler Anderson, and David Price. Tony Gonsolin and Mitch White also have high ceilings, while former top prospect Dustin May could be available by midseason after Tommy John surgery.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO