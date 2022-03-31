ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man shot on northeast side during attempted robbery, police say

KENS 5
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJust before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, police found the...

www.kens5.com

WTOL 11

TPD: Man shot in face during south Toledo robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a suspect in a shooting and robbery late Friday night. Family members say a man was walking home in a south Toledo neighborhood when someone with a gun approached him and followed him back to his house. Police say the victim...
TOLEDO, OH
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS San Francisco

Man Shot After Trying To Disarm Gunman During Stockton Robbery

STOCKTON (BCN) — A 44-year-old man was shot during a robbery in Stockton on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported at 4:21 p.m. in the 500 block of South Sutter Street, where a male and female suspect approached the victim, pointed a gun at him and demanded his property, police said. One suspect took items from the victim’s pocket, and when the victim tried to take the gun from the other suspect, he was shot. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, according to police. The suspects fled and remained at large as of Friday. Detailed descriptions of them were not immediately available from police.   © Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in Whitehaven, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was shot and killed in Whitehaven Saturday night. MPD responded to a shooting call in the 5400 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. A man was located with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing. Call 901-528-CASH...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot during apparent robbery near 36th and Glendale

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 34, was shot during an apparent robbery near 36th and Glendale Tuesday evening, March 22. It happened around 5:15 p.m. Police said the victim showed up at the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee...
WBRE

Scranton police search for suspect in attempted robbery

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a man they say was involved in an armed robbery incident. According to Scranton Police Department, the suspect pictured below is wanted for questioning in relation to an attempted robbery that occurred in downtown Scranton on Milberry Avenue and Adams Avenue. Police describe the suspect as a […]
SCRANTON, PA
Talk 1340

Man Shot by Lubbock Police Gets 18 Years in Prison for Robbery

A Lubbock man that pointed a gun at police and ended up being shot because of it has pleaded guilty to an aggravated robbery charge. KAMC News reports that back on August 13th of 2018, now 23-year-old Isaac Wquayshawn Knighten met officers at the door of a game room at 39th Street and Avenue A. Officers were responding for reports of an armed robbery.
LUBBOCK, TX
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man fatally shot in front of his East Side home, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made in connection to a deadly shooting Tuesday on Cleveland’s East Side, police said. An 18-year-old man, whose named has not been released, suffered a gunshot wound to the neck before someone dropped him off at the University Hospitals emergency room shortly before 7 p.m., police said. He later died at the hospital.
CLEVELAND, OH
KMPH.com

Man wanted accused of bank robbery in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif — A manhunt is on for a man police say robbed a bank in Fresno on Friday. According to Fresno Police, the robbery happened at a Chase Bank on Blackstone and Garland Avenues just after 1:30 p.m. The suspect, officials say is believed to be Hispanic and...
FRESNO, CA
13News Now

Man shot on Milford Avenue in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt on Milford Avenue Sunday night. Dispatchers received a call about a shooting around 5 p.m., according to the Hampton Police Division. Officers found a man who had been shot. He was transported to a hospital...
HAMPTON, VA

