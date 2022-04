It is a dream to play Augusta National — one that will likely never be realized for most of golfing mankind. I know folks who have played Augusta, the stage for the Masters, which kicks off next week in Georgia. The one local who might have a chance is Tony Finau, but he’s been struggling of late, missing cuts and going 1-2-0 in a recent PGA Tour match-play event.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO