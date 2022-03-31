ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland man celebrates two lottery wins in 24 hours

By UPI Staff
 20 hours ago
March 31 (UPI) -- An Easton, Md., resident won $400, then $50,000, from Pick 5 Lotto tickets in 24 hours.

The 79-year-old winner won the $400 first and said that people treat their lottery bets "like a relationship," and said, "You gotta be serious about your plays."

He said he uses a method to pick his numbers and he plays them numerous times in multiple variations.

The winner bought his ticket from R&R Beer, Wine & Liquor and chose numbers 4, 2, 3, 5, and 7. He said he knew, before leaving the store, that he was a big winner.

His wife was surprised with the win, as she was still celebrating his previous $400 prize and said that the weekend before her husband won, he was talking about what bills he would pay with lottery winnings.

The lotto winner said he would indeed pay off bills with his prize and also give some of his winnings to his children.

A woman in Virginia recently found out she won a $110,000 prize after accidentally throwing her winning ticket out.

Angela Redmond
7h ago

It’s not a secret 🤫 too who ever wins… Is just darn Lucky and Gods will to bless this Elder man. It was his time!!! Happy for him Congratulations 🥳

Eric Timmons
11h ago

manifest your destiny!! it's within us All!! hear all the clues and forecast of his winning! make it happen!

Dutchufo
20h ago

Absolutely sir you have to be serious about your Numbers and Congratulations🎊👏..

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

