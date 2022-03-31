Maryland man celebrates two lottery wins in 24 hours

March 31 (UPI) -- An Easton, Md., resident won $400, then $50,000, from Pick 5 Lotto tickets in 24 hours.

The 79-year-old winner won the $400 first and said that people treat their lottery bets "like a relationship," and said, "You gotta be serious about your plays."

He said he uses a method to pick his numbers and he plays them numerous times in multiple variations.

The winner bought his ticket from R&R Beer, Wine & Liquor and chose numbers 4, 2, 3, 5, and 7. He said he knew, before leaving the store, that he was a big winner.

His wife was surprised with the win, as she was still celebrating his previous $400 prize and said that the weekend before her husband won, he was talking about what bills he would pay with lottery winnings.

The lotto winner said he would indeed pay off bills with his prize and also give some of his winnings to his children.

A woman in Virginia recently found out she won a $110,000 prize after accidentally throwing her winning ticket out.