Houston, TX

Woman with child in car leads police on chase in Midtown; arrested for DWI, police say

Click2Houston.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – A woman is in custody after leading Houston police officers on a chase Wednesday while a child was in the backseat, authorities said. It happened around 11:20 p.m. on...

www.click2houston.com

ABC Big 2 News

Woman arrested after attacking brother, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she attacked her brother. Journee Greyhatt has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 1:20 a.m. on March 19, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 3800 block of Melody Lane […]
ODESSA, TX
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Click2Houston.com

Woman arrested, charged in deadly shooting of 2 men in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly shooting of two men in northwest Houston. Izabella Fatna Houida, 19, is now charged with capital murder. On June 17, 2021, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6200 block of west...
KRQE News 13

Scary situation leads to DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bosque Farms woman is charged with aggravated DWI, accused of driving the wrong way on I-40. Police say on Sunday 23-year-old Yeiry Ruiz was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near the Wyoming exit and nearly hit an officer. Police were able to quickly block off the interstate and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Miami Herald

18-year-old suspected of killing man at McDonald’s is shot days later by Texas police

An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said. A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KHOU

5 serial pharmacy robbery suspects arrested after getting caught in the act, HPD says

HOUSTON — Houston Police Department investigators said one vehicle has possibly led them to the capture of five serial pharmacy robbers. Early Wednesday, HPD Gang Division officers along with members of the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and Texas Department of Public Safety were conducting surveillance on a vehicle they said they believed to be involved in several pharmacy robberies in Houston and surrounding areas.
HOUSTON, TX

