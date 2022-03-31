ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indonesia's Pertamina expected to hike a gasoline price Friday

By Stefanno Sulaiman, Bernadette Christina
Reuters
 21 hours ago
JAKARTA, March 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state energy company PT Pertamina is expected to raise the price of one of its less popular gasoline brands on Friday to limit its losses, a move that economists warn could further pressure an already ballooning subsidy bill.

Despite a spike in global oil prices linked to the Russia-Ukraine war, Southeast Asia's largest economy has so far left prices of its most widely used fuels unchanged, with concerns a hike could trigger a jump in inflation at a time when food prices are also rising.

Local media reported that Pertamina will raise the price of its octane 92 gasoline, known as Pertamax, by around 30% to 12,000 rupiah ($0.84) a litre, quoting Pertamina's chief commissioner Basuki Tjahaja Purnama.

Purnama told Reuters no decision has been made as Pertamina's management was still discussing the matter. A Pertamina spokesperson did not respond to request for comment.

"Pertamina must remain a supplier. Even though it's selling at a loss, but at least not a grave loss," Purnama was quoted as saying by leading online news website Detik.com.

The energy ministry has previously estimated that an octane 92 gasoline currently costs 14,526 rupiah per litre.

The reported new Pertamax price would make it 57% more expensive than Pertamina's most popular gasoline, Pertalite, which is subsidised by the government and sold at 7,650 rupiah a litre.

The widening price gap could trigger a shift in demand to subsidised fuels and this could either cause government subsidies to balloon further or lead to fuel scarcity, Bahana Securities economist Satria Sambijantoro said.

"We see Pertamax price-tag adjustments to 10,500 per litre as realistic," he said, as this would mean a narrower price gap.

Pertamina has said Pertalite and another brand of subsidised fuel cover 83% of the firm's total gasoline sales, while Pertamax and other more expensive fuels make up 17%.

In a recent parliamentary hearing, Pertamina also faced pressure to fix supply gaps for diesel fuel in some regions, as demand for subsidised diesel shot up due to the yawning price disparity with unsubsidised ones.

Indonesia's minister of state-owned enterprises Erick Thohir on Wednesday said an announcement on fuel prices will be made on April 1.

($1 = 14,368.0000 rupiah)

Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Kanupriya, Ed Davies, Kirsten Donovan

