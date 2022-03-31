ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

SC lawmakers advance bill to treat ‘alcohol-infused foods’ like beverages

By Jason Raven
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNmQE_0evDBCuS00

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Lawmakers voted Wednesday afternoon to give a second reading to a bill which would require businesses which sell certain alcohol-infused products to have a physical location and a beverage license.

The South Carolina House of Representatives voted 66 to 35 to give H.4998 second reading.

Representative Micah Caskey (R-Lexington), the bill’s main sponsor, said the legislation would make the state’s alcohol laws consistent across product type.

“The Department of Revenue and SLED have taken the position our current alcohol laws only apply to beverages,” said Rep. Caskey. “With these food products, we’re making sure those same rules will apply to them.”

SC dog groomer heads to Ukraine to help animals in need

H.4998 would require businesses to have brick and mortar location and a beverage license to sell alcohol-infused products with more than 0.5% of alcohol by volume. This would apply to products like popsicles or ice cream.

“You shouldn’t be able to get an advantage by selling your alcohol in a different form,” Rep. Caskey said.

Booze Pops Founder Woody Norris said this potential change in law would put his business in jeopardy. Booze Pops sells liquor infused popsicles to customers from food trucks across the state.

“We want to be regulated but we don’t want to be legislated out of business and that is what’s happening,” Norris said.

According to Norris, his company follows all local, state and federal laws on the books right now.

He said they have no plans to open a traditional store and would have to shut down if H.4998 becomes law.

The bill is expected to get third reading Thursday and be sent to the Senate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WSAZ

Kentucky lawmakers advance bill to resettle war refugees

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky lawmaker has unveiled a proposal to set up a fund to help refugees from Ukraine and other war-torn countries resettle in the state. Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel cited the humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine in promoting the legislation. But he says the bill would apply...
KENTUCKY STATE
Popculture

Kroger Product Recalled in 17 States

If you have shopped at Kroger and purchased the store's Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, check your cupboards and heed this recall. Continental Mills recalls the mix due to "potential foreign material contamination." According to the FDA, contamination is not something you want to swallow. "Continental Mills has issued a...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Caskey
101.5 KNUE

Could Wal-Mart Stores In East Texas Stop Selling Cigarettes?

Quitting cigarettes is a very hard think to do, ask anyone whose ever smoked including myself. I quit cigarettes awhile ago but in its place picked up "cigar" smoking which isn't any better either. Giving what we know about cigarettes and its dangerous effects, some retailers have begun the process of getting rid of them once and for all and that movement could be coming to East Texas soon.
TYLER, TX
Eyewitness News

CT lawmakers weigh in on advancement of daylight saving bill

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent. As a result, people would not have to change their clocks every eight months. The bill is called the Sunshine Protection Act and it had bipartisan support in the Senate. After its...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Food Truck#Food Drink#Sc#Columbia#Wspa
Westport News

Connecticut lawmakers advance bill requiring well testing on home sales

Efforts to cut down on well-water contamination in Connecticut through mandatory testing and increased accountability for polluters advanced swiftly through the legislature’s Public Health Committee on Tuesday. The committee passed two pieces of legislation related to wells, the most controversial of which would require testing for more than a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Walmart to end cigarette sales in some stores

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores though tobacco sales can be a significant revenue generator. Wall Street Journal was the first to report the development Monday. It noted some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico were on the list, citing anonymous sources and store […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q985

FDA Recalls Walmart, Kroger Pancake Mix Sold In Illinois

Another day, another product recall. This time, it's for something that you may very well have on the shelves of your pantry at home, but the product recall is for a reason I haven't heard of before. In the past, we've seen that there have been recalls for listeria, E....
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For This Bagel Product

A company has recalled a bagel product after it was found to contain an undeclared allergen. Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC recalled one lot of Bantam Classic Bagels, which are stuffed with cream cheese, because the products contain undeclared eggs, according to an announcement from the company posted to the Food & Drug Administration website on Wednesday, March 9.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MSNBC

DeSantis' explanation for vetoing GOP-drawn maps is unbelievable

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday vetoed congressional maps drawn by the state's GOP-controlled state Legislature, arguing the maps violated the U.S. Constitution. His argument is premised on the dubious claim — parroted by many conservatives — that a law protecting nonwhite candidates and voters from having their power diminished is unconstitutional.
FLORIDA STATE
BoardingArea

The Best Food Trucks in Every State in the United States

When one is hungry for some good food, a truck is usually not the first place which comes to mind — but that has been changing in recent years, as the reputation and popularity of food trucks has been rising faster than fresh bread baked with yeast due to the quality and variety of offerings, which can rival some of the better restaurants in a city or state…
CARS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy