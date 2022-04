NEW YORK – A new art exhibit is celebrating Harlem's history and influence on culture. A variety of visions and styles come together at "Fire & Soul 2022: We're Still Harlem", inspiring art lovers to overcome."We often talk about some of the troubles and difficulty," said Saundra Heath, the Heath Gallery's director and co-curator for the exhibit. "We don't often talk about how we get through it, so this is what this exhibition is intended to do."Ten artists were selected to display their work at the Heath Gallery and online, as part of ArtCrawl Harlem. The curators received an Upper Manhattan Empowerment...

