ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Pandemic propels Walgreens in 2Q but impact expected to fade

By TOM MURPHY
SFGate
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA surge in demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccines helped Walgreens deliver a better second quarter than Wall Street expected. But that boost from the ongoing pandemic isn't expected to last, and the drugstore chain stuck to a 2022 outlook issued earlier. Company leaders also told analysts that Walgreens' big shift...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Wendy's Reportedly Making a Change Customers Won't Like

Your next trip to Wendy's may leave a larger dent in your pocket. Amid ongoing inflation and rising chicken prices, the fan-favorite fast-food restaurant chain is reportedly planning to raise the prices of its menu items later in 2022. The reported planned price hike was revealed by Chief Financial Officer GP Plosch during the chain's fourth-quarter earnings call earlier in March.
BUSINESS
Fortune

As of next month, there will be just 3 Kmarts left in the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Kmart’s famous blue light is getting really, really dim. The once omnipresent retailer will see its number of U.S. locations drop to three next month, with...
RETAIL
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walgreens Boots Alliance#Drugstore#Pandemic#Omicron
104.5 KDAT

Huge Retailer Plans To Hire 50,000 Employees

One of the biggest companies in the country has plans to have mass hiring over the next few months. The United States has been experiencing a major labor shortage over the past few months. As of September of last year, there were 10 million job openings and approximately 8 million...
BUSINESS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pancake mix sold at Walmart, Kroger recalled after cable fragments found inside

Certain pancake mixes sold at Walmart and Kroger are being recalled after fragments of a cable used during the manufacturing process were found in the product. At Walmart, the mix was sold nationwide as “Great Value Pancake and Waffle Mix.” It was also sold under Kroger’s brand name as “Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix” in the Midwest and South.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheStreet

Will Walmart and Target Copy Starbucks and Taco Bell?

Grocery chains generally carry a pretty similar mix of products,. That's generally their appeal. You know that whether you go to Kroger (KR) - Get Kroger Co. Report, Publix, or whatever your local chain might be, you will see the same products n the shelves. There are, of course, specialty options like Amazon's AMZN Whole Foods or The Fresh Market, but even those have predictable inventories.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Axios Des Moines

Hy-Vee announces layoffs as company phases "COVID projects"

Hy-Vee laid off an undisclosed number of employees earlier this week as the company transitions into a "post-COVID world," officials told Axios on Wednesday.Driving the news: Additional positions were hired for "COVID-related projects" that are no longer needed, said Tina Potthoff, vice president of communications for Hy-Vee.The majority of the people who were terminated were offered jobs in the grocery stores, she said. But those positions and wages may have differed from their initial job.Between the lines: Potthoff declined to share what departments were reduced, but one former employee who posted on LinkedIn about their termination Wednesday came from a corporate position.Employees who reported layoffs to KCCI were in corporate and technology roles, according to the TV station.Of note: Separate from the layoffs, Hy-Vee is also reducing the number of stores that offer Aisles Online services, like curbside pickup.The change comes as the company faces a worker shortage in its retail stores.Hit reply: Were you or someone you know recently laid off by Hy-Vee? Email us at desmoines@axios.com and share your story.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Walmart Stops Selling Tobacco in Some Stores

The company is beginning to pull back from a heavily criticized part of the market. Mega retailer Walmart will stop selling tobacco products in some stores, new reports said Monday, as the company begins to pull back from a heavily criticized part of the market. Walmart will now stop sales...
RETAIL
101.5 KNUE

Could Wal-Mart Stores In East Texas Stop Selling Cigarettes?

Quitting cigarettes is a very hard think to do, ask anyone whose ever smoked including myself. I quit cigarettes awhile ago but in its place picked up "cigar" smoking which isn't any better either. Giving what we know about cigarettes and its dangerous effects, some retailers have begun the process of getting rid of them once and for all and that movement could be coming to East Texas soon.
TYLER, TX
Mashed

No, Costco Isn't Discontinuing Its Rotisserie Chicken

Of the hundreds of things you can buy at Costco — from bulk snacks to electronics to dog toys — one of the most popular items of all time is the Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken. It's so beloved by shoppers that Costco revealed in an investor report that it sold more than 106 million birds last year alone. What makes it one of the best grocery store rotisserie chickens? It could be the chicken's extra salty flavor (which Reader's Digest explains is due to a special saline solution injected into the birds) or it could be the $4.99 price tag that has not increased over the years.
ECONOMY
Kristen Walters

SNAP users can now buy groceries online from Walmart using EBT cards

Grinvalds/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) Previously, Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or "SNAP" users were not able to use their EBT cards to purchase food items online, but that has now changed. Last week the Department of Children and Family Services announced that Walmart stores would now allow SNAP users to order their groceries online and pay with their EBT cards without going into the store.

Comments / 0

Community Policy