Tampa City Council to meet with Orlando Gudes future top of mind

When Tampa City Council meets Thursday morning, the topic top-of-mind for council members won’t be one on the agenda. Instead, questions and concerns continue to mount regarding the sexual harassment allegations facing Council Chair Orlando Gudes .

In a Monday press release, the City of Tampa released a report focused on Gudes’ past conduct. It said a city employee went to the HR department in Aug. 2021 to report "pervasive abuse and sexual harassment" by Gudes, who was her supervisor.

A source with Tampa City Council — who spoke under condition of anonymity — reminded that, even though the council does not have the power to remove Gudes from office, the council can remove him from his role of the council chair. The council source believes a vote to do that could happen Thursday morning unless Gudes voluntarily steps down from the role.

Other discussions about the allegations, the source said, could be very limited Thursday because of the threat of litigation facing Gudes and the council.

Although Chairman Gudes is "an elected official who does not report to the mayor, the city attorney, or any other official of the city of Tampa," on Sept. 14, the city hired an outside law firm, Trenam Law, to investigate the allegations raised by the former aide.

“The alleged sexual harassment did not include sexual advances, but rather frequent offensive conduct and abuse," the city wrote.

Trenam Law documented 19 separate allegations, which included:

Chairman Gudes making crude sexual statements

Chairman Gudes making sexual gestures

Chairman Gudes making derogatory comments about multiple women

Chairman Gudes calling the employee “Celie,” the name of a character constantly abused in The Color Purple

"It concluded that the employee appeared to be credible and found several of the allegations corroborated by witnesses, including an intern who worked in the office," the City of Tampa summarized. "Trenam concluded that 18 of the 19 allegations appeared more likely than not to have occurred."

Gudes apologized for inappropriate comments, but he and his attorney maintain that the city council chair didn’t break the law or commit sexual harassment. Additionally, Gudes said he will not resign.

“While I disagree with the entirety of the findings in the report regarding my former Legislative Aide, I do accept responsibility for comments that I made that, while not sexual harassment, were not appropriate for the workplace,” Gudes wrote, in part. “I made the mistake of hiring a friend and not establishing new boundaries for the relationship because the dynamic had changed.”

Grady Irvin, the attorney for the former aide, has a different assessment and has instructed Gudes to resign from his city council seat.

Irvin plans to hold a news conference near City Hall at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

"In the interim, we trust this will give Councilman Gudes enough time to reconsider his current stance not to resign — if he were to resign it would likely save the City and taxpayers protracted litigation costs, and it would allow the victims of any unacceptable and reprehensible conduct on the part of this elected official an immediate avenue to begin the healing process,” Irvin wrote.

On Tuesday, council members Luis Viera and Joseph Citro made statements encouraging Gudes to resign.

In a statement on Monday, Mayor Jane Castor also indicated that it’s time for Gudes to go.

"Since Orlando Gudes is an elected official, I have no authority over him. However, if he were a city employee, he would be fired over these credible and corroborated sexual harassment revelations," Castor said.

Thursday’s council meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m.