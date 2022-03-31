ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa City Council to meet with Orlando Gudes future top of mind

By Chad Mills
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ER78J_0evD9FRk00

When Tampa City Council meets Thursday morning, the topic top-of-mind for council members won’t be one on the agenda. Instead, questions and concerns continue to mount regarding the sexual harassment allegations facing Council Chair Orlando Gudes .

In a Monday press release, the City of Tampa released a report focused on Gudes’ past conduct. It said a city employee went to the HR department in Aug. 2021 to report "pervasive abuse and sexual harassment" by Gudes, who was her supervisor.

A source with Tampa City Council — who spoke under condition of anonymity — reminded that, even though the council does not have the power to remove Gudes from office, the council can remove him from his role of the council chair. The council source believes a vote to do that could happen Thursday morning unless Gudes voluntarily steps down from the role.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Other discussions about the allegations, the source said, could be very limited Thursday because of the threat of litigation facing Gudes and the council.

Although Chairman Gudes is "an elected official who does not report to the mayor, the city attorney, or any other official of the city of Tampa," on Sept. 14, the city hired an outside law firm, Trenam Law, to investigate the allegations raised by the former aide.

“The alleged sexual harassment did not include sexual advances, but rather frequent offensive conduct and abuse," the city wrote.

Trenam Law documented 19 separate allegations, which included:

  • Chairman Gudes making crude sexual statements
  • Chairman Gudes making sexual gestures
  • Chairman Gudes making derogatory comments about multiple women
  • Chairman Gudes calling the employee “Celie,” the name of a character constantly abused in The Color Purple

"It concluded that the employee appeared to be credible and found several of the allegations corroborated by witnesses, including an intern who worked in the office," the City of Tampa summarized. "Trenam concluded that 18 of the 19 allegations appeared more likely than not to have occurred."

Gudes apologized for inappropriate comments, but he and his attorney maintain that the city council chair didn’t break the law or commit sexual harassment. Additionally, Gudes said he will not resign.

“While I disagree with the entirety of the findings in the report regarding my former Legislative Aide, I do accept responsibility for comments that I made that, while not sexual harassment, were not appropriate for the workplace,” Gudes wrote, in part. “I made the mistake of hiring a friend and not establishing new boundaries for the relationship because the dynamic had changed.”

Grady Irvin, the attorney for the former aide, has a different assessment and has instructed Gudes to resign from his city council seat.

Irvin plans to hold a news conference near City Hall at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

"In the interim, we trust this will give Councilman Gudes enough time to reconsider his current stance not to resign — if he were to resign it would likely save the City and taxpayers protracted litigation costs, and it would allow the victims of any unacceptable and reprehensible conduct on the part of this elected official an immediate avenue to begin the healing process,” Irvin wrote.

On Tuesday, council members Luis Viera and Joseph Citro made statements encouraging Gudes to resign.

In a statement on Monday, Mayor Jane Castor also indicated that it’s time for Gudes to go.

"Since Orlando Gudes is an elected official, I have no authority over him. However, if he were a city employee, he would be fired over these credible and corroborated sexual harassment revelations," Castor said.

Thursday’s council meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS

23K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Dingfelder Tampa City Council resignation terms called ‘hypocritical’

TAMPA — John Dingfelder is now an ex-Tampa City Council member, having resigned the position officially Monday to settle a public records lawsuit. Dingfelder is not only out of office, he is prohibited from running for City Council, mayor or seeking an appointed position dealing with zoning or land-use issues for the next five years. He also is under a gag order not to talk with the media about settling the suit from Stephen Michelini, who sued Dingfelder in October, accusing him of failing to turn over public records from he and his wife’s personal email accounts.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Castor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa City Council#City Hall#City Attorney#Mayor#Council Chair Orlando
Ocala Gazette

City Council agrees to modify agreement for future brewery

Ocala City Council (OCC) voted to approve a first amendment to the city’s redevelopment agreement with Brewery in Midtown, LLC (Infinite Ale Works) regarding the former fire station building located at 235 N.E. Watula Avenue, overlooking Lake Tuscawilla just north of Silver Springs Boulevard. The original agreement was amended...
OCALA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Centro Asturiano celebrates 120 years

Inside Centro Asturiano you get a feel for how immigrants from Asturias, Spain and other countries lived when they came to Ybor City. "These clubs were established for them. And they're really the cathedral to the cigar workers," explained Cristal Lastra, Board of Directors for Centro Asturiano.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy