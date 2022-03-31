A Washington craft soda embraces cannabis, and more stories from the world of weed

Three weeks into a brutal and senseless war, the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, invoked the highest ideals and the greatest tragedies in American history in an emotional appeal to Congress for more U.S. military aid to hold off the Russian attack. He cited Martin Luther King, Jr.,’s “I Have a Dream” speech, and added his own twist. “I have a need,” Zelensky, dressed in a khaki-colored military T-shirt, said about his nation’s quest to survive. He referred to the U.S. Presidents on Mt. Rushmore—Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt—as symbols of the democracy, independence, and freedom sought today by Ukrainians in their struggle not to be subsumed by neighboring Russia. In the most evocative moment, he addressed Americans about their own historic challenges. “Friends, Americans, in your great history, you have pages that allow you to understand Ukrainians now,” Zelensky, who was broadcast by video from Kyiv, on Wednesday, told lawmakers. “Remember Pearl Harbor, the terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you. Just remember it. Remember September 11th, a terrible day in 2001, when evil tried to turn your cities—independent territories—into battlefields.” He added, of Ukraine, “Our country experiences the same every day, right now, at this moment—every night for three weeks now.”

