ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Douglas County property taxes due by midnight March 31

By Zach Williamson
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3At5S2_0evD71oj00

If you haven’t paid the first half of your property taxes yet and live in Douglas County, Thursday is the final day before you face a delinquent interest penalty.

According to the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office, the deadline for the first half of your taxes will be Thursday, March 31 at midnight.

"Property taxes fund the operations of all five of our school districts in Douglas County, as well as the municipalities of Omaha, Bennington, Ralston, Elk Valley, and a number of other organizations that rely on property taxes in order to fund the services they provide to our citizens," Douglas County treasurer John W. Ewing, Jr. said.

All customer service centers for the treasurer’s office will be open until 4:30 p.m. that day to help people make payments. Dropboxes will also be available for people paying by check.

People who want to pay by mail “must ensure a U.S. Postal Service Postmark of midnight or earlier, dated March 31st, 2021, to avoid a delinquent interest penalty.”

"Please pay on time so you don't face the penalty of 14 percent interest. That is something we do not want to do, but it is something that we are required to do," Ewing, Jr. said. "If they continue not to pay then we have another problem where their taxes are sold, and that can cause additional issues."

You can also pay online at www.dctreasurer.org . Paying online using e-checks or by credit card will result in a service charge.

If you have questions, you can call 444-7103 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Douglas County Treasurer customer service centers are located at:

  • North CSC, 7414 N. 30th Street
  • South CSC, 4202 S. 50th Street
  • Midtown CSC, 411 N. 84th Street
  • Maple CSC, 15335 W Maple Road, Suite I 02
  • Millard CSC, 5730 S. 144th Street

Comments / 4

KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now

9K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
CBS LA

LA County Applications For Rent Relief Due By March 31

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tenants and landlords in need of help to pay the rent have less than two weeks to submit an application for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program. Eligible tenants and landlords are urged to submit an application immediately, as they will not be accepted after March 31. 🚨🚨📢📢Less than two weeks to apply for rent relief! Was at @WELAYMCA to explain how you can apply. Go to https://t.co/B1jaZDaRc4 and apply by 3/31! pic.twitter.com/R5O0okTrBj — Miguel Santiago (@SantiagoAD53) March 18, 2022 Hundreds of thousands of Los Angeles-area tenants are estimated to be behind on rent, but have not applied for assistance....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Houston Chronicle

Federal COVID relief funds to help with delinquent property taxes in Montgomery County

Montgomery County homeowners affected by COVID-19 and unable to pay property tax can get some relief thanks to a new program with the Montgomery County Tax Office. Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae announced the program this week that will use American Rescue Plan Act funds to help homeowners impacted by the pandemic avoid foreclosure of their homestead. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is implementing the program in Texas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bennington, NE
Local
Nebraska Business
Local
Nebraska Government
Douglas County, NE
Business
City
Omaha, NE
City
Ewing, NE
City
Ralston, NE
County
Douglas County, NE
Douglas County, NE
Government
iheart.com

Woman, 88, Hit With 70 Percent Rent Increase

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An 88-year-old Grand Rapids woman was, at one point, facing a 70 percent increase in her monthly rent for her apartment on 10th Street. Union Suites LLC co-owner Tom Ralston says the rent is in line with Michigan Housing Development Authority standards. Still, Ralston says he...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Us Postal Service
Focus Daily News

Delinquent Property Tax Assistance Available In Dallas County

PROPERTY TAX PAYMENT ASSISTANCE TO AVOID FORECLOSURE FOR HOMEOWNERS AFFECTED BY COVID-19 IS AVAILABLE. Dallas County Tax Assessor John R. Ames just mailed almost 4,000 notices to property owners who may qualify for assistance on their delinquent property taxes. “I’m grateful that we have the opportunity to notify home owners about this program and hope they take the time and research to determine if they qualify and apply for this assistance” stated Mr. Ames.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Pleasanton Express

Atascosa County doubles in sales tax for March

With a total net payment of $581,673,365.31, the State of Texas increased its sales and use tax by 18.29% from a year ago ($491,735,983.18). All cities in Atascosa County also saw an increase. From $53,069.47 during the March 2021 payment period to $76,116.19 in the current period, Jourdanton saw the...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Supervisors approve Proposed Maximum Property Tax Dollars

(Harlan) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors set March 29 at 9:00 a.m. for a public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. This week, the Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on the proposed maximum property tax dollars for General County Services and Rural County Services for the fiscal year 2023 not to exceed four-million-852-thousand-999-dollars. Rural County Services will not exceed two-million-400-thousand-dollars.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
On Target News

Unemployment Rate Drops in All 95 Counties

The end of seasonal work at the start of the new year was one of the contributing factors that led to higher county unemployment rates across Tennessee in January. While statewide unemployment numbers are adjusted to consider the impacts of seasonal labor, county unemployment rates are not adjusted. Each of...
POLITICS
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy