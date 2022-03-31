ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPEC+ says prolonged Ukraine conflict would be major blow to global economy

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 21 hours ago
LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - OPEC+ has warned the global economy would see a major blow from a prolonged conflict in Ukraine, the oil producing group said in an internal report, seen by Reuters.

"Consumer and business sentiment is expected to decline not only in Europe, but also in the rest of the world, when only accounting for the inflationary impact the conflict has already caused," it said.

Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

