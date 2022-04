The original diva, Diana Ross, will grace Austin with her presence at a special concert benefiting the Austin Child Guidance Center at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater on April 2. The Motown legend — who used her girl group, the Supremes, to springboard an iconic pop career — is 77. The Austin appearance is one of two 2022 U.S. shows she has listed on her website. In June, she heads abroad for the European leg of the "Thank You" tour, supporting her 25th studio album, which was released in 2021. Tickets to the show start at $32.50 and are on sale now.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO