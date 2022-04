Des Moines, IA (AP) — Iowa agriculture officials have confirmed another case of bird flu in a commercial turkey farm in northwest Iowa. Official on Thursday said the outbreak in Buena Vista County will require the killing of nearly 54,000 turkeys. It’s the third case of avian influenza in the county, following a March 6 case that led to the killing of nearly 50,000 turkeys and an infection found March 17 that resulted in the killing of 5.3 million egg-laying hens.

