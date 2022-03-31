Who really needs a second COVID booster? Here’s what to know

A step-by-step guide to help you prepare for your return to the city. With Hong Kong now easing flight bans and Covid measures as early as next month, Hongkongers stranded abroad can return to the city without the need to 'washout' in other countries. And with mandatory quarantine now down to seven days (from the previous 14), residents who have been travel deprived are finally booking vacations abroad. If you're one of the many who already started planning their trip or are entering the city this month, we've compiled a guide to help you with everything you need to know when returning to Hong Kong, from things to prepare to all the steps you have to take as soon as you land.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO