Brian Windhorst Says He'd Try To Trade Russell Westbrook This Summer If He Was The Lakers: "They Should Call All 29 Other Teams And Say, 'What Will You Give Me For Russell Westbrook As An Expiring Contract?'"

Holding record-breaking per-game scoring stats is an extraordinary achievement, and only the best players in specific seasons manage to have records. We have compiled a list of the highest PPG scorers in NBA history, although one particular player holds the majority of these records. His name is none other than Wilt Chamberlain, the center whose career can be an autobiography of records held. By gathering stats of the greatest scorers in NBA history, we have collected the cream of the crop and separated them into tiers.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO