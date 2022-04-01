ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions live as restrictions ease worldwide

By Simon Calder
 2 days ago

Proving that draconian travel restrictions are indeed on the wane across Europe - and that the conflict in Ukraine needn’t stop travellers venturing east - our intrepid correspondent, Simon Calder, has spent this week exploring the Baltics.

On a journey that took in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, Simon has put his money where his mouth is when it comes to championing the Russian-adjacent countries that need support from tourists, now more than ever.

Elsewhere, nations worldwide are continuing to ease restrictions for incoming travellers; the latest being France, which has finally reopened to unvaccinated Brits.

“On 31 March the United Kingdom will be placed on the green list,” wrote the country’s consul général in London, Guillaume Bazard.

So does all this mean frictionless travel this Easter? And which holiday destinations will be most welcoming?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your latest travel questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event today, 1 April, between 1-2pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 1pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.

ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

