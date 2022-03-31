WATCH: Possible tornado in Washington Co. caught on camera

UPDATE as of 7:30 a.m. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported destroyed homes and downed power lines near the Gilberts Mill Road area.

Please use caution when driving through this area. Refrain travel in this area, if possible.





Courtesy Washington County Sheriff’s Office

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A possible tornado was spotted in the Chipley area Thursday morning by a viewer.

The possible tornado has not yet been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

We will continue to update as we receive more information.

