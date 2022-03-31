WATCH: Possible tornado in Washington Co. caught on camera
UPDATE as of 7:30 a.m. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported destroyed homes and downed power lines near the Gilberts Mill Road area.
Please use caution when driving through this area. Refrain travel in this area, if possible.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A possible tornado was spotted in the Chipley area Thursday morning by a viewer.BCSO: Shooting reported at Executive Inn in PCB Thursday morning
The possible tornado has not yet been confirmed by the National Weather Service.
