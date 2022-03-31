ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, FL

WATCH: Possible tornado in Washington Co. caught on camera

By Jenna Maddox
 21 hours ago

UPDATE as of 7:30 a.m. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported destroyed homes and downed power lines near the Gilberts Mill Road area.

Please use caution when driving through this area. Refrain travel in this area, if possible.

Courtesy Washington County Sheriff’s Office

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A possible tornado was spotted in the Chipley area Thursday morning by a viewer.

The possible tornado has not yet been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

We will continue to update as we receive more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WMBB

2 dead after Thursday morning severe weather

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead after severe weather came through the Gilberts Mill Road area Thursday morning, officials said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said two mobile homes were destroyed, and the two people were inside one of the mobile homes. Two other people were in the second mobile home, and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
