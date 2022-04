City Clerk Madelene Medina (left) and City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski (right) at the March 16 meeting. Photos by Daniel Israel. The Bayonne City Council has voted down an ordinance that would have allowed public comment on ordinances after the first reading, regardless of any action taken by the council prior to second reading. The ordinance, proposed by City Council President and mayoral candidate Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski, was shot down after some debate by the council.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO