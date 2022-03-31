ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Boy Scouts donate popcorn to Western Reserve Hospital

Akron Leader Publications
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBATH — Boy Scout Troop 385, which meets at Bath Church, recently donated nine tins of maple pecan...

www.akron.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

16-year-old boy scout organizes food drive for church pantry

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) -A 16-year-old Hanover High School student is giving back to his community in a big way to help combat food insecurity. Mason Wood is a boy scout that volunteers his time at First Baptist Church in Ashland helping with their food pantry. The pantry, staying open throughout the pandemic, has served as a rock for the community.
ASHLAND, VA
WDAM-TV

Boy Scouts to honor a Laurel doctor

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. W. Mark Horne will be honored by the Boy Scouts of America. On April 5, the organization will be hosting a dinner and presenting Horne with his honor. The event will start at 6 p.m. at the Cameron Center in Laurel. “We just want...
LAUREL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Society
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Bath Township, OH
WZOZ 103.1

Boy Scout Heartbreak: Maryland, NY Camp Will Be Sold Off In Settlement

The Henderson Scout Reservation property in Maryland, NY where boy scouts from the Leatherstocking Council serving Herkimer, Oneida, Madison, and part of Hamilton, Otsego, Delaware, and Lewis counties have been coming for years announced the difficult decision to put the property up for sale to pay the council's share of a multi-billion dollar national settlement with abuse survivors.
MARYLAND, NY
Akron Beacon Journal

Western Reserve Hospital's proposed $20.2 million building in Hudson would employ 100+

More details are emerging about a medical office building Western Reserve Hospital wants to construct in Hudson with the help of a proposed tax incentive deal. The 56,000-square-foot medical office building planned on Seasons Road west of state Route 8 is expected to be a nearly $20.2 million investment that will employ more than 100 people during the next five years, according to information provided by the city of Hudson.
HUDSON, OH
KEYT

Advocates hope to stop sale of Boy Scout camp to developer

Conservationists in Connecticut are hoping a last-minute deal can be reached to protect a sprawling 252-acre camp owned by a regional council of Boy Scouts. They want to prevent the picturesque property that’s been a summer destination for generations of families from being sold to a private developer. The Trust for Public Land, a nonprofit land conservation organization, has offered the Connecticut Yankee Council of Boy Scouts $2.4 million, the assessed value of the Deer Lake Scout Reservation in Killingworth. But the group’s bid is currently well below that of the developer, who has offered nearly twice that amount. The Boy Scouts set a March 31 deadline for offers.
POLITICS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum Boy Scout earns Eagle rank

Andrew Draganosky of Plum earned Boy Scouting’s highest rank when he successfully completed his Eagle Scout Board of Review in January. He worked in partnership with Holiday Park United Methodist Church to build a garden on the church grounds for prayer and reflection. Using skills built during his scouting...
PLUM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Reserve Hospital#Popcorn#Charity#Bath Church#Leader Publications
Times Daily

Trial set to consider approval of Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan

DOVER, Del. (AP) — More than two years after the Boy Scouts of America sought bankruptcy protection amid an onslaught of child sex abuse allegations, a judge will determine whether to confirm its proposed reorganization plan in a trial beginning Monday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
LAW
WOLF

Trexler Scout Reservation to be sold during consolidation

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Minsi Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America will be closing a local camp within the next couple of years. Camping facilities will be consolidated into Camp Minsi when the Trexler Scout Reservation property in Monroe County is sold. The change is anticipated...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Buffalo native creates stylish medical scrubs

That is what a young entrepreneur is hoping her buyers will get out of her fashionable, medical scrubs. They are called, Med Diva Scrubs : Home of the $30 Scrubs. The idea was born when Canisius College student, Rhondaja Howard, realized a set of medical scrubs was just too pricey.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy