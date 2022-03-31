ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee Boiler girls win first four games of the season

By Russell Hughes
Star-Courier
 21 hours ago
It was a wonderful week of softball for the Kewanee Boiler girls team.

Coach Rob Weston's troops started the week off in dramatic fashion with an extra inning victory over the Canton Lady Giants at Northeast Park, with timely hitting and superb pitching by Makaela Salisbury. Final score in 8 innings, 2-1.

Kewanee ended up with two runs on six hits. RBIs by Kirra Garcia and helping her own cause, Salisbury.

The next game was on Friday at windswept Northeast Park.

It turned out to be a five-inning victory for Kewanee in a knock-fest against the Monmouth-Roseville Lady Titans.

Only giving up one run for the 2nd straight game was the Boiles' pitching, this time by Kendal Bennison. There also was timely hitting by Bennison, McKensey Stonz, and Rachel Brown, both with doubles, and homers by Stonz and Brown. Getting two hits apiece were Lainey Kelly, Stonz and Brown. Players with two RBI included Kelly, Stonz, Brown and Regan Coombes.

The Boilergirls go to 4-0 on the young season, with four games on tap for next week.

