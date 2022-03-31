ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for man accused of robbing Northeast Side auto parts store

KSAT 12
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who they say robbed an O’Reilly Auto Parts store on the Northeast Side...

www.ksat.com

Comments / 3

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
KSAT 12

Missing Hondo woman was hit, killed by vehicle in San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A missing woman from Hondo was identified by police as a person hit and killed by a vehicle in San Antonio last week, authorities said. Chaundra Walker was originally reported missing by her family after last making contact with a friend on Monday, March 7 when her vehicle ran out of gas at an unknown location in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for air compressor thief

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to a Facebook post, on March 13, the man pictured below stole a Rigid brand air compressor from Kent Kwik near Front Street and Fairgrounds Road. The man used bolt cutters to cut the […]
MIDLAND, TX
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Sapd#Northeast Side#O Reilly Auto Parts
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Fort Worth

One person is dead and three more are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Friday morning. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Northwest Loraine Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, they located an...
FORT WORTH, TX
KCEN

Two dead after three-vehicle wreck in Waco

WACO, Texas — Two people are dead after a deadly three-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Waco, Saturday night, according to Waco Police. Police said a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 53-year-old woman later died at a local hospital due to her injures. A third person was involved and was also sent to a local hospital.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Brownsville Herald

Man accused of raping disabled woman

A 25-year-old Austin man remains jailed at a Cameron County facility on charges he raped a disabled woman and sent inappropriate photos to the victim and her mother. Nicolas Gomez was arrested Friday, March 18, 2022, on active warrants charging him with aggravated sexual of a disabled person and invasive visual recording, police said.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for fugitive

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive. Gregory F. Cannon failed to appear in court related to charges of aggravated domestic battery and driving on a revoked license. He is 56 years old, 5′ 11″ and weighs 190 pounds. Anyone with information on […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for details on deadly shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This week Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in collecting more information about a deadly shooting that happened on March 5. According to Urbana Police, at around 10:45 p.m., they were dispatched to an apartment complex on Welch Drive in response to a report of a shooting. When […]
URBANA, IL
KSAT 12

Commercial truck driver killed on I-10 in Boerne

SAN ANTONIO – A commercial truck driver was killed on Interstate 10 in Boerne on Tuesday morning. The victim was identified by the Boerne Police Department as Jeremy McGee, 48, of Kerrville. “At this time, it is believed McGee was outside of his truck for unknown reasons when he...
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

CLEAR Alert for missing 40-year-old woman discontinued

KINGSVILLE, Texas – UPDATE: This CLEAR Alrt has been discontinued by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The Kingsville Police Department has issued as Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert for a missing 40-year-old woman. Estrellita Campos Mireles was last seen Thursday around 1:30 p.m. on US Highway...
KINGSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy