ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman, 49, reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead from apparent suicide on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead from apparent suicide early Saturday morning at a home on the Southwest Side.Police Supt. David Brown said in a statement the officer was found dead in a home in the 22nd (Morgan Park) District.The cause of death is under investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, but Brown said the death appeared to have been the result of suicide."The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day. This tragic situation underscores the importance of...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Albany, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Chicago police release surveillance video in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Have you seen these three men? Chicago police just released new surveillance video hoping to find the gunmen who shot and killed a 12-year-old girl on the way home from her own birthday party. City POD cameras captured images of the killers. On March 1 Nyzireya London Moore was riding in the car with her family near 72nd and Oakley when someone started firing in the street. A bullet hit Moore in the head. She died three three days later. Chicago police are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in this case. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 brothers killed, 4 injured in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO — Two brothers were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Pullman Thursday afternoon, according to the victims’ family. Police said a Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on 124th Street just before 1:40 p.m. near the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue when it struck a Hyundai traveling northbound on […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Albany Park#Cpd#Area Five
WGN News

2 dead in South Chicago after SWAT incident

CHICAGO — Two people are dead in South Chicago after a welfare check led to a SWAT incident. Chicago police said officers responded to a wellbeing check on the 8400 block of South Mackinaw Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Friday after a call that said a woman was being held against her will by her boyfriend. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 38, dead after Belmont Cragin carjacking attempt

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed in a carjacking attempt in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Chicago police said a gunman approached the 38-year-old, who was a passenger in a car, on the 3100 block of North Mango Street around 3 a.m. Friday demanded the vehicle, and fired shots. The man was shot […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Two suburbs back out of Willie Wilson's plan to give away $1 million in free gas

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) -- On Thursday,  $1 million worth of free gas will be going up for grabs thanks to philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, some police departments want nothing to do with the giveaway. But we have learned that Chicago Police will not allow people to line up early and block traffic for the giveaway, and two south suburbs have told Wilson to take his gas giveaway somewhere else. There were initially 50 gas stations on the list for Wilson's gasoline giveaway, but the number is quickly dwindling down as he prepares...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Beverly store owner closing for good after latest robbery: 'He just didn't care about anything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A thief captured on camera while going on a stealing spree, taking tens of thousands of dollars worth of clothing and purses from a Beverly store.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, the burglary hit the shop so hard that its owner is taking drastic measures. Thefts of items worth more than $30,000 hit any small business hard.That is why this owner said this "open" sign will most likely never light up again. Jessica Nguyen, owner of Jessica's Boutique in Chicago's West Beverly neighborhood, will tell you..."Yes, I had a lot of clothes!" she said.She got into...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman stabs intruder in the face during home invasion in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed in the face after forcing his way into a woman's home in Roseland Sunday morning.Police said around 8:15 a.m., the intruder forced his way into the residence of a woman, 30, in the 10700 block of South State Street. The victim was met by the intruder inside where the two got into a physical altercation. The offender fled the scene and self-transported himself to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park with a stab wound to the left side of his face in stable condition. The victim was not injured during the incident. The intruder was placed into custody and charges are pending.  Area Two Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy