Sanctions against Russian oligarchs, banks and businesses could be lifted if Vladimir Putin ends his invasion of Ukraine and commits to “no further aggression”, Liz Truss has said.The foreign secretary said in an interview published on Sunday that the threat of “snapback sanctions” would be retained if the Russian president did attack again.Ms Truss told The Sunday Telegraph that a “negotiations unit” had been established in the Foreign Office to aid possible peace talks.With the Kremlin’s troops struggling, her comments will be seen as a possible incentive for Mr Putin to cut his losses and broker a deal with Ukraine.Moscow...

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO