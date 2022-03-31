ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

West Side Education News & Notes

By Staff Writer
Akron Leader Publications
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCUYAHOGA FALLS — During a special Woodridge Local Schools Board of Education (BOE) meeting March 22, Jeanine Glover was selected to fill the vacant position on the board following the death of board member Marilyn Hansen March 7. Superintendent Walter Davis said the board met March 22 from...

