This week has been an amazing one for film photographers, and we are not just talking about the weather. At the start of the week Kodak announced the return of Kodak Gold 200 in 120 format, and that it will be 25% cheaper than the famous Portra and Ektar emulsions the company offers. Later that day CineStill announced its campaign project to bring CineStill 400Dynamic, a daylight-balanced film to market, which they did with over 7,311 backers, raising $426,360 - with still 17 days of the campaign left as we write this.

