ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Apply Now for Mortgage Help

wtyefm.com
 21 hours ago

(Undated) – Struggling families will soon be able to get help making their...

www.wtyefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
York Dispatch Online

Stimulus update: IRS has new guidance to claim payments in 2022

The Internal Revenue Service has issued new guidance related to claiming money from last year’s stimulus package. Specifically, funds from the expanded Child Tax Credit. The child tax credit, part of the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, raised the existing credit from $2,000 up to $3,600 per child for ages 5 and younger and $3,000 for each child aged 6-17. Half of the credit - $1,800 or $1,500 – was payable in monthly installments of $300 or $250 per child that ran from July to December 2021. The remainder can be claimed when filing 2021 taxes in 2022.
INCOME TAX
J.R. Heimbigner

Billions In Stimulus Money Available For Your Mortgage Or Rent

Photo of money being handed overPhoto by 401k (2012) (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the grind from inflation as so many bills are getting higher? If you need help with your rent or mortgage, I've got some good news for you. The last two COVID stimulus packages passed by Congress set aside a total of $46.6 billion to help renters pay overdue rent and utility costs?(source)
Hello Magazine

Why household bills are 60 per cent more BEFORE the cost of living crisis

The cost of living crisis is here, and things are only set to get worse with the energy bill price cap increasing in April and prices of petrol still soaring. But did you know that your household bills could already be 60 per cent higher than other people's because of your relationship status?
ECONOMY
WEAR

Mortgage, utility assistance applications now available for Pensacola homeowners

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Homeowners in Pensacola with overdue mortgage, back mortgage, or utility payments may be eligible for assistance through the city's Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus Funds. Applications are now available on the City of Pensacola website until all funds have been committed. The City of Pensacola has received CDBG-Coronavirus...
PENSACOLA, FL
KRGV

Assistance available for homeowners affected by COVID-19

There is help available for homeowners who have fallen behind on financial hardship because of COVID-19. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs launched the Homeowner Fund Program - federal monies that can also be used to pay overdue mortgage, property taxes, insurance and HOA fees. Those applying can...
REAL ESTATE
SFGate

Is Now a Good Time to Refinance Your Mortgage?

As mortgage rates trend higher, some homeowners thinking of lowering their mortgage payments may be wondering if it’s still a good time to refinance their home loans. The truth is that the window of opportunity has closed for many, however, there are still millions of homeowners who could reduce their monthly payments if they choose to refinance now.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy