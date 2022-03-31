ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colusa, CA

CITY OF COLUSA PLANNING COMMISSION

colusacountynews.com
 1 day ago

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the PLANNING COMMISSION will hold Public Hearings in the City Council chambers in the Colusa City Hall located at 425 Webster Street on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter. The meeting is for the purpose of reviewing, and making recommendation(s) to...

colusacountynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Planning Commission to have public hearing on plan that would reduce residential zones in city, add 'mobile home district' zone

After several months’ worth of work, North Platte Planning Commission members are ready for the City Council to consider revamping residential zoning codes. The panel will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting Tuesday on its proposal, which would consolidate the current types of residential districts from four into three.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh's planning commission approves Oakland Crossings development, sends proposal to City Council

Pittsburgh’s planning commission voted 5-0 to recommend the controversial Oakland Crossings development zoning amendments to Pittsburgh City Council, which will have the ultimate vote on the measure. The recommendation comes with several conditions, including that university and college campuses are excluded from acceptable uses for the site and that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
JC Post

City Commission says no to chickens in the backyard

Junction City Commissioners have reached a 5-0 consensus not to allow a change in city code so chickens could be allowed in residential backyards. There were requests from the public but commissioners expressed their opinions Tuesday night. Commissioner Nate Butler said he had conversations with people on the subject and...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colusa, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Colusa, CA
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis City Planning Commission reviews car wash plans for former skating rink site

Several public hearings were held and a business proposal was heard Tuesday by the Sturgis City Planning Commission, including plans for a new car wash and additional storage units in town. A special land use request was heard to place a car wash at 121 S. Centerville Road, the site of the former Johnston Skate O'Rama. Tom and Tim Houseman, representing Turn-Key Carwash Systems of Grand Rapids, said they plan to convert the vacant lot into a...
STURGIS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Webster Street
Anniston Star

Look Back ... to plans for a fort development commission, 1997

March 15, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week. March 15, 1997, in The Star: The Calhoun County Council of Elected Leaders voted yesterday to move forward with plans to create a Fort McClellan Development Commission. The group voted 8-1 to advertise a bill that would create the commission, which would charged with implementing the plan developed by the current Fort McClellan Reuse and Redevelopment Authority. The bill, proposed by State Sen. Doug Ghee, must be advertised four weeks before it can be introduced in the legislature. As the bill is currently written, the commission would not have the power to tax or to zone land; the commission would exist for the next 20 years. Anniston Mayor Gene Stedham is concerned that the bill’s guidelines for creating a countywide commission would dilute the city’s input.
ANNISTON, AL
Lima News

Lima Planning Commission to meet Wednesday

LIMA — The Lima Planning Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 in the second floor conference room of the Lima Municipal Building, 50 Town Square, Lima. Those wishing to submit comments to be read during the meeting may do so by emailing your name, address and comments to [email protected] by 2 p.m. Wednesday.
LIMA, OH
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo City Council allocates money to build pickleball courts at Mineral Palace Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pickleball enthusiasts will be getting their first free, public pickleball courts in the Steel City. On Monday night, the City Council unanimously voted to allocate around $500,000 to hire a contractor to build eight courts at Mineral Palace Park. City of Pueblo The new courts will go up on the site The post Pueblo City Council allocates money to build pickleball courts at Mineral Palace Park appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#The Planning Commission#Public Hearings#The City Council#Rhf Partners#The Planning Department
Ocean City Today

County pinpoints sports complex site

Public hearing on property purchase set to take place at Decatur High on April 19. At long last, Worcester County is zeroing in on a property to purchase as a site for a sports complex, a project county officials hope will bring a new and steady revenue stream and economic boon to the community.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy